Her last puppy

Greetings my elderly friend dog passed away due to age

few months later her daughter passed away from cancer

Shes 70 and would like a companion dog

small dog preferably and she asked for it to have aged alr because she doesn’t want to pass before the dog

i made a promise to her if it a puppy and she pass before the dog I will raise after

may god bless everyone heart who contributed

and thank you for helping me bring make this dream possible