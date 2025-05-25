Please help me cover my family's bills this month

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $600
SSDI suddenly cut off the only income I have, and I am having an emergency to cover my family's bills this month. I need help for this month, and I added a little extra to cover costs of supplies to start street vending to try to raise my own funds and begin a small business. Please help, I refuse to go back to the homeless shelter with my daughter and dog and cat, it is not safe there.
Hope this helps!
Stay strong Zothi, you got this! Lauren xoxox
Proud of you zothi keep fighting and stay strong from D1G1T4L1Z3 ❤️❤️
love you zothi! from tiff
Keeping you in my thoughts ❤️❤️ from seaskullzz
Well wishes from Lady P and I
