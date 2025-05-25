Campaign Image

Please help me cover my family's bills this month

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $600

Campaign created by Zothiqueness

Campaign funds will be received by Zothiqueness

SSDI suddenly cut off the only income I have, and I am having an emergency to cover my family's bills this month. I need help for this month, and I added a little extra to cover costs of supplies to start street vending to try to raise my own funds and begin a small business. Please help, I refuse to go back to the homeless shelter with my daughter and dog and cat, it is not safe there. 

rodenmakes
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps!

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Stay strong Zothi, you got this! Lauren xoxox

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Proud of you zothi keep fighting and stay strong from D1G1T4L1Z3 ❤️❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

love you zothi! from tiff

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping you in my thoughts ❤️❤️ from seaskullzz

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Well wishes from Lady P and I

lillie
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

