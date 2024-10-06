Help Yancey County NC Rebuild

Help Rebuild Yancey County After Hurricane Helene’s Devastation

Our beloved Yancey County has been forever changed by the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Helene. We never imagined seeing such destruction in our mountains—what once was home to peaceful communities now looks like a war zone. Entire mountainsides have crumbled, homes have vanished, and families are left without even the basics to survive. We are in desperate need of help, and that's why we’re turning to you.

West Yancey Fire Department is spearheading efforts to help our residents and sister counties rebuild after this unimaginable disaster. Families have lost everything—many are now homeless, and they don’t know where to begin. Roads have been wiped out, homes are gone, and crucial resources like power won’t return for months in some areas. Tragically, we still don’t know the full death count, but we know it’s extensive. Our hearts break as we continue to search for survivors, knowing that the devastation is far from over.

Our rescue teams have gone above and beyond to save lives. We’ve rescued family and friends by private helicopters, dug and cut through debris, and in some cases, our crews worked for days on end just to reach survivors. The destruction is overwhelming, but the spirit of our community is stronger than ever.

But we can’t do this alone. Please rest assured the funds raised will go directly toward helping our families rebuild their homes, pay for basic necessities, and get back on their feet. We’re aiming to provide generators, propane camp stoves, and other essential items to carry our people through the tough winter ahead. In addition, one of our fire departments tragically lost their truck, and we need support to continue our vital emergency services.

Mountain folks are known for their pride and humility—they rarely ask for help, often thinking others are worse off. But we know that everyone in our community deserves the chance to rebuild. We’ve been touched by the outpouring of love and support so far, but we still need so much more.



Your donation, no matter how big or small, will make a difference in the lives of families who have lost everything. Please join us in restoring hope and homes to those who need it most.

Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for standing with us in this time of crisis. Yancey County loves you!