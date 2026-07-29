Help Xellie Scratch the Itch

I am writing to share the story of my guide dog, Xellie, a German Shepherd from a non-profit organization on the East Coast. After being raised by volunteer puppy raisers and completing intensive training with a certified mobility instructor, Xellie and I were finally matched on April 29, 2024, following a five-year wait.





Shortly after her placement, Xellie began experiencing recurring ear infections, paw pad inflammation, and intense itchiness. Following thorough veterinary evaluations, we discovered she suffers from environmental allergies that are unfortunately exacerbated by the Oregon climate.





To keep Xellie comfortable and "work-ready," it is vital to manage these symptoms before they escalate into serious infections. While I prepared for standard costs, such as high-grade kibble, vaccinations, emergency care, and an unlimited supply of her favorite Chuckit! balls, the ongoing expense of medications like Apoquel and Cytopoint has exceeded my financial means. These treatments are essential for her well-being and her ability to continue her vital work as my guide.





I have spent countless hours calling clinics and researching local veterinarians to find any discounts available for guide dogs. Sadly, every inquiry has been met with the same disheartening response: no discounts are offered for these services.





Xellie is more than just a guide dog to me; she is a confident, trustworthy, and well-adjusted partner. Despite these medical challenges, she never wavers in her duties, and I look forward to a long partnership with her.





What is next for Xellie?





My goal is to find the root cause of her allergies by consulting a local veterinary dermatology specialist. While there may not be a "cure-all," narrowing down her specific triggers would be life-changing for her treatment and maintenance. The initial consultation alone is approximately $250, with additional costs expected for diagnostic testing and lab work.





I am reaching out to ask for your support in helping Xellie stay healthy and by my side. Any contribution toward her medical fund would mean the world to both of us.





With great gratitude,

Maureen