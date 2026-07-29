Help Rico Through a Rare Surgery

Hi everyone,





I'm Amanda's brother, and I'm creating this page to support Amanda and my brother-in-law, Rico, as they prepare for a major and highly specialized surgery this summer.





Since Rico's diagnosis last May, they've spent months navigating appointments, evaluations, and hard decisions, all leading to this moment. The surgery Rico is scheduled to undergo is extremely complex and is performed at only two medical centers in the entire country. His surgery is scheduled for June at one of those centers in San Diego.





Because of how specialized this procedure is, Amanda and Rico will need to travel from Phoenix and remain in San Diego for an extended period during surgery and recovery. While insurance will help, it does not cover everything. Between medical costs, travel, and lodging, the out-of-pocket expenses add up quickly.





Our goal is to raise $3,000 to help cover these unavoidable costs and relieve some of the financial pressure during this critical time. Any amount truly helps. If 30 people give $100 -- or 60 people $50 -- we can meaningfully reduce the burden and allow them to focus on the surgery and recovery ahead.





If you're able to give, thank you. If you're not, we deeply appreciate your prayers and sharing this page with others who may want to help. Every bit of support makes a difference.





Thank you for taking the time to read, give, and support Amanda and Rico.





-- Matt







