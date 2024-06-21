Help William Conquer Cancer

Raised:
USD $9,330
Campaign funds will be received by Samantha Hall
Help support William's healing journey as he fights his battle to beat cancer.
William was recently diagnosed with an incredibly rare malignant pediatric liver cancer known as a hepatoblastoma. Studies show this type of cancer only affects about 1 in 1 million children.
William turns 2 years old this summer.
His diagnosis came after an incident of acute abdominal pain, which led to the ER for further investigation. After hours of arduous testing and bloodwork, it was determined that a large tumor was growing off of his liver. William was admitted into the pediatric unit right away and underwent major surgery to remove the tumor days later.
Pathological testing on the resected tumor and lymph nodes confirmed that the tumor was malignant. Thus, despite a successful surgery, follow up chemotherapy treatment was required to ensure the cancer does not spread to other parts of his body. William is now on his treatment journey through chemotherapy.
Our hearts ache for Will.... More than anything, we wish we could take this away from him. As our strong boy fights this horrible disease, we ask for your prayers and financial support to help him through. Any amount you are able to give is appreciated more than you know, and will be used to care for our sweet William and support his continued fight against cancer.
Please Help Our Triumphant Toddler Conquer Cancer
Sending lots of love!!
We love you all and hope little William is doing better every day
You are a brave and strong family. May you know and rely on God's nearness during this time. You are never far from my heart and mind.
Sending love!
"<3<3<3
May the Lord comfort you greatly and give you peace.
"Thank you so much <3
If there is anything else, we can help let us know.
"We appreciate your support so much!
Sending lots of hugs and prayers to little Will for a speedy recovery.
"Thank you so much!
Keeping Wills in our thoughts at this difficult time Love to all Pehlers
"Thank you so much <3
We empathise with you during this unbelievably difficult time as Will faces cancer treatment. We will pray.
"Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity <3 We are so thankful!
"Thank you so much! We appreciate your support!
"Thank you so much!
Many prayers to baby William
"Thank you so much!
We are sending you all our love & strength, giving you guys the biggest hug possible. If you need or want help w the 4 legged fur kids we've got you ♥️♥️
"We appreciate it so much <3 Thank you guys for your love and support!
October 27th, 2024
We are overjoyed to shared that after a multiple surgeries and a few rounds of chemotherapy, we can now officially announce that William is remission!
Our tough guy ended chemotherapy in July -- after a long and very difficult summer -- and recently had his first blood draw post treatment. The primary marker we were eager to learn was his AFP or Alpha Fetoprotein. This is the most widely used tumor marker for detecting liver cancer.
When William was diagnosed, his AFP was greater than 140,000. Normal range for a kiddo his age is 1-12. We've been watching his AFP closely throughout treatment, eagerly praying for it to hit single digits. We can now officially say that Will's AFP is 5, which means there are no more signs of cancer!
William will continue to be monitored by his oncologist for the next five years, going in to the hospital for routine blood draws just to make sure no additional masses start to form. Your continued prayers for William's health would be greatly appreciated, as well as praises for all that the Lord has done for our boy. We are beyond grateful for His goodness and grace, and for all of the love and support you have shown our family.
Thank you so much, from the bottom of our hearts!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.