Help William Conquer Cancer

Help support William's healing journey as he fights his battle to beat cancer.

William was recently diagnosed with an incredibly rare malignant pediatric liver cancer known as a hepatoblastoma. Studies show this type of cancer only affects about 1 in 1 million children.

William turns 2 years old this summer.

His diagnosis came after an incident of acute abdominal pain, which led to the ER for further investigation. After hours of arduous testing and bloodwork, it was determined that a large tumor was growing off of his liver. William was admitted into the pediatric unit right away and underwent major surgery to remove the tumor days later.

Pathological testing on the resected tumor and lymph nodes confirmed that the tumor was malignant. Thus, despite a successful surgery, follow up chemotherapy treatment was required to ensure the cancer does not spread to other parts of his body. William is now on his treatment journey through chemotherapy.

Our hearts ache for Will.... More than anything, we wish we could take this away from him. As our strong boy fights this horrible disease, we ask for your prayers and financial support to help him through. Any amount you are able to give is appreciated more than you know, and will be used to care for our sweet William and support his continued fight against cancer.

Please Help Our Triumphant Toddler Conquer Cancer