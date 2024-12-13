Campaign Image

Helping Wayne Peters Get Back On His Feet

 USD $2,500

 USD $202

Campaign created by John Klinzing II

I met Wayne in January of this year through our mutual place of employment, a local ski resort. His positive attitude towards life, healthy skepticism and infectious energy immediately drew me to get to know him better. His approach and knowledge of how to do his job impressed me. Not only does he truly care about what he does, he knows the ins and outs of what needs to be done at any given time and knows how to solve problems with rationality and common sense.

I learned recently that Wayne has faced some hardships this summer in regards to finding stable work with his typical summer employer, among some other personal issues I feel are best to keep private for now because he is unaware of this campaign at the moment.

Despite his hardships, Wayne continues to display the same positivity and infectious energy he has always had. But with that being said, no one should feel forced to have to live out of their car and live on granola bars in the dead of winter in Wisconsin.

My goal with this campaign is to provide a bridge to help Wayne get back to a place where he doesn’t have to fight to survive by going hungry waiting two weeks for his first paycheck of the season and not having a roof over his head. He deserves to have access to stability, shelter and sustenance as much as we all do, especially for someone who works a physical job outside in any and all cold weather conditions during the winter. Any donations in any amount will help and I sincerely appreciate anyone who has the means to do so. I am grateful for your support.

Anonymous Giver
$ 42.00 USD
27 days ago

Glad to have you here

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Stay positive Wayno!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you and keep you safe.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

