Help Tracy Conquer Cancer

Hello, Dear Ones,

I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in November of 2023. I went through conventional immunotherapy treatment in January of 2024, but this treatment unfortunately has not been entirely successful. I believe with every ounce of my being that my Great Physician is going to heal me (Psalm 41:3); however, I must be proactive in my healing journey.



I am currently undergoing alternative treatments which medical insurance does not cover. I am very encouraged by my most recent test results and things look promising! Until this point I have been able to afford those treatments, but lack the funds to cover all of my remaining care management.

If you feel led to do so, please join me with your support, donations (every little bit helps!) and especially your prayers for a complete healing. "The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much." (James 5:16)

Thank you, and may our Heavenly Father bless your giving hearts in abundant measure!

Tracy Peterson







