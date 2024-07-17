Help Tracy Conquer Cancer

Goal:
USD $22,000
Raised:
USD $6,555
Campaign funds will be received by Tracy Peterson
Hello, Dear Ones,
I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in November of 2023. I went through conventional immunotherapy treatment in January of 2024, but this treatment unfortunately has not been entirely successful. I believe with every ounce of my being that my Great Physician is going to heal me (Psalm 41:3); however, I must be proactive in my healing journey.
I am currently undergoing alternative treatments which medical insurance does not cover. I am very encouraged by my most recent test results and things look promising! Until this point I have been able to afford those treatments, but lack the funds to cover all of my remaining care management.
If you feel led to do so, please join me with your support, donations (every little bit helps!) and especially your prayers for a complete healing. "The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much." (James 5:16)
Thank you, and may our Heavenly Father bless your giving hearts in abundant measure!
Tracy Peterson
You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sending healing thoughts and prayers your way!
Psalms 30:2 O Yahuah my God, I cried to You for help, and You healed me.
Giving thanks for your complete healing.
May YHVH bless you with healing, strength and hope
Praying for healing
Dear Tracy Deut 31:8 The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” We pray with you,
Tracy, Prayers continue for your complete healing.
Wishing you all the best.
Our love supports Tracy Jeddie & Bug
Blessings to you
Keep fighting the good fight Tracy. Our prayers are with you!
"This is my comfort in my affliction, that your promise gives me life." Psalm 119:50
I understand from people I trust that cancer is caused by a paracite. Does your treatment take this into account?
May God continue to heal and strengthen you on this journey. If you decide you want to consider another program, my relative over came non-Hodgkins lymphoma 20 years ago with the Dr Schulz Incurables program. Blessings.
