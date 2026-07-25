Urguent Support to Leave Unsafe Housing

I am currently staying ín a Shelter, but I am experiencing ongoing psyhological and verbal abuse from others around me. This has severely affected my healt and Dénes of safety.

I am asking for temporary Support to help ME Leave this enviroment, cover basic living costs, and regain Stability and dignity.

Anya contribution of sharing of this Campaign brings meg closer to a safe life.

Thank You for standig whit ne ín this difficult time.