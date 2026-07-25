75 y.o. NEEDS A HOME

The Lord gave me direction, I set out and found what was needed to recover from an abusive situation. It was IMPERATIVE that I move. Now for the last month + I've been what is considered homeless. Out of desperation, I'm humbly asking for help in funding a home. I am 75 years old, and have no family, as they have passed on. I live month to month on a Social Security check and manage that money to have "just enough" after tithing. Saving extra money has been a difficult task, and stretching out from this situation has also been difficult, if not near impossible. I have nowhere to call home, but perhaps you'll feel the urgency of this situation and a call by God to help me get on my feet, and begin utilizing my education to help others in this same predicament. I promise. May the Lord's face shine upon you.



