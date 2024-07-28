Help the Labrecques adopt

Aaron and Maria Labrecque are devout Orthodox Christians who serve the church on a regular basis! Maria’s father is an Orthodox Christian Priest who serves Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church in Saratoga, CA. Maria and her brother Johnny Rhodes were adopted as infants from Lebanon in the mid 80’s by two amazing and God loving people- Father Basil Rhodes and Matushka Joanie Rhodes. Aaron and Maria have been married for eleven and half years. They have been trying to conceive for as long as they have been married. Maria has experienced three miscarriages. Their hearts yearn to have a raise their own children in their lives. Aaron and Maria would love to give back by adopting children! They both love with all of their hearts. They would raise their children in a God-loving home- in the church and they would be surrounded by loving grandparents and great grandparents. Please find it in your hearts to help out these amazing people.