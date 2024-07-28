Campaign Image

Help the Labrecques adopt

Goal:

 USD $3,500

Raised:

 USD $696

Campaign created by Family friend

Help the Labrecques adopt

Aaron and Maria Labrecque  are devout Orthodox Christians who serve the church on a regular basis! Maria’s father is an Orthodox Christian Priest who serves Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church in Saratoga, CA. Maria and her brother Johnny Rhodes were adopted as infants from Lebanon in the mid 80’s by two amazing and God loving people- Father Basil Rhodes and Matushka Joanie Rhodes. Aaron and Maria have been married for eleven and half years. They have been trying to conceive for as long as they have been married. Maria has experienced three miscarriages. Their hearts yearn to have a raise their own children in their lives. Aaron and Maria would love to give back by adopting children! They both love with all of their hearts. They would raise their children in a God-loving home- in the church and they would be surrounded by loving grandparents and great grandparents. Please find it in your hearts to help out  these amazing people. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

John
$ 10.00 USD
30 days ago

Rebekah Johnson
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Hello! I just happed upon you post when logging in to review the one I am managing for our church. There are not many Labrecques out there, so it was easy to spot! I hope you two are well and I pray that you are able to adopt. All my love, Rebekah.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
4 months ago

Dechamps
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

LOVE

Anonymous Giver
$ 21.00 USD
4 months ago

To all my brothers and sisters: I love you. “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.”

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

from a brother in Christ

Trump 2024
$ 30.00 USD
5 months ago

John C
$ 300.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless your family

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo