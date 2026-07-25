Help Our Family Remain Together

My wife, Rylee, and I have been married for 8 months now, and we have our first child due in just a few months. Rylee is a Canadian citizen, and I am an American citizen. We have been visiting back and forth to remain together, and we had planned to finish saving up through the rest of this year, return to the US this Spring, then return to Canada once more to finish her petition filing and processing, so we could permanently return to the USA. However, my wife was denied when we attempted to return, as our marriage apparently makes her suspect as she does not have a job or lease in her name in Canada. Her job is of course, homemaking, and soon, mother. As she is quite pregnant, and will soon be post-partum, not only is it near impossible for her to get a job right now, but it is not a reasonable expectation for her. Normally, we make enough that it is not necessary she work either. Though with the financial stress of not only travel, but also our home in Missouri, and our temporary residence in Canada; coupled with providing for our soon-to-arrive newborn, we are spread thin at the moment, which is why we ask for this help. This is unfortunately our last resort with time creeping up.





As Rylee has been temporarily denied entry to the USA, we must complete all of this sooner than we had planned. My wife has spent much time in the US, and this is where most of our friends are, much of our family, and where my job is as the provider of our household. If we do not, not only does this harm our finances further, but I will have to leave Canada myself, leaving Rylee and our newborn alone for many months, which is also an emotional stress we cannot bear.

This campaign is strictly to help us afford the fees for her petition and visa, with the assistance of an immigration lawyer. Any beyond this will go only to direct international travel expenses, and any further excess will be donated to PreBorn, a 501(c)(3) charity assisting preborn children and expecting mothers; we will provide receipts for this in a later update.





All help is appreciated immensely, whatever you can spare, prayers, or even just spreading this message on your X/Twitter, Facebook, or sharing with family and friends. Thank you.