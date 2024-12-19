Campaign Image

The Harling family

Campaign created by Enia Holohan

The Harling family

On Wednesday December 18th 2024 My dearest friend and her family’s home they rent caught on fire. They lost everything. Thankfully all are safe including the animals which were saved by the only person home, leading her to have smoke inhalation (but she is okay). I have set this up to help the family with any relief they may need especially this close to the holiday season. Although there are no children they are college kids who will be facing huge financial stress and the risk of withdrawing due to the loss of all of their belongings and what was in the house. 

Eimhin
$ 200.00 CAD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 CAD
20 days ago

Merry Christmas

Bobbi Ann Brady
$ 20.00 CAD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
24 days ago

Sighle and Noel Holohan
$ 100.00 CAD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
24 days ago

Mark and Beth Vanderwier
$ 100.00 CAD
24 days ago

Tammy Carpenter
$ 100.00 CAD
25 days ago

Gods blessings to your family….you are in our prayers.

Anonymous
$ 100.00 CAD
25 days ago

Sam and Rikki-Lee Bunting
$ 100.00 CAD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
26 days ago

Dick and Liz
$ 200.00 CAD
26 days ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.

Lidia Radun
$ 50.00 CAD
26 days ago

Elijah
$ 50.00 CAD
26 days ago

Lori Anne
$ 50.00 CAD
26 days ago

Wesley and Angie Devries
$ 50.00 CAD
26 days ago

Sullivan and Tiara Shurr
$ 100.00 CAD
26 days ago

