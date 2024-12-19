The Harling family

On Wednesday December 18th 2024 My dearest friend and her family’s home they rent caught on fire. They lost everything. Thankfully all are safe including the animals which were saved by the only person home, leading her to have smoke inhalation (but she is okay). I have set this up to help the family with any relief they may need especially this close to the holiday season. Although there are no children they are college kids who will be facing huge financial stress and the risk of withdrawing due to the loss of all of their belongings and what was in the house.