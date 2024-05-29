Please Help Us With Medical Expenses

Update: My husband and I had our last chance implantation, and we lost the embryo. God obviously has other plans for us. I had planned to go back to the field rather than continuing in my remote position to help our financial situation, but not even two weeks after we lost the pregnancy, a thyroid ultrasound revealed a suspicious-looking nodule that is being biopsied soon. At this point, I am more or less stuck in my current position until I know whether I have cancer, and it will take time to secure a new position in the field even if I'm okay. If you are in a position to help with the unpaid medical bills for the fertility clinic and the upcoming medical bills for the biopsy, I would be very grateful. If you're not, your prayers would be appreciated.

Original publication: I was sterilized at 18 as the result of parental abuse, so my husband and I have been trying to have a baby with IVF for over a year. We have absolutely poured everything we have into it, and now I have to have surgery to remove a fibroid that is putting pressure on my uterine lining. During the surgery, the surgeon is also going to treat my endometriosis, remove what is left of my useless fallopian tubes in order to reduce the odds of cancer in the future, and do a visual inspection of the inside of my uterus with a camera.



The surgery is not only going to cost my entire deductible, it's going to require me to take a 6 week leave of absence from my second job due to movement and lifting restrictions, which can't reasonably be accommodated in a nursing home. I will still be able to work at my primary job, since I work from home as a call center nurse. Between the IVF and inflation, we basically have no savings left. We can't afford the deductible or the loss in income from my second job. I hate to ask for help, especially when so many other people are struggling, but I am out of options.



If the surgery is successful, I will need 6 months to heal before I will be able to try to implant our last remaining embryo toward the end of the year and hope that we are successful in starting a family. Thank you in advance to everyone who is able to help. As a small token of my appreciation, please enjoy the adorable picture of Ranger and Banshee in the campaign header.