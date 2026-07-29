Theresa and Skylar and their darling family (Peter, 4, and Andrew, 18 months old) are facing a challenging journey as they start treatment for Andrew's recently diagnosed retinoblastoma--a rare eye cancer that's affecting his right eye.

Andrew has started chemo at LA Children's Hospital, under a team lead by Dr. Jesse Berry, one of the world's leading specialists in eye cancers including for children. He tolerated his first treatment well... and he's started walking!

Coincidentally, Skylar is blind from birth, with a genetic condition called Leber congenital amaurosis. There is no known genetic relationship between Leber's and retinoblastoma, so the diagnosis of Andrew's cancer was a complete shock.

Andrew has likely lost most of the vision in his right eye, but he's not letting it slow him down. Skylar says, "When Peter and I play hide and seek, Andrew helps me find him by just standing next to Peter, and laughing."

The prognosis is good; but Theresa and Skylar will have medical bills and extra expenses over the next several months.

If you'd like to help this family, please donate and feel free to share. Most importantly, please pray for speedy healing!

More about the Covich family:

Andrew lives in Santa Barbara with his parents (Dr. Skylar and Dr. Theresa), and older brother Peter. Theresa works at Westmont College in the Library department, while Skylar, with a background in academic political science and assistive technology, is currently looking for full time work. They met while they were graduate students at UC Santa Barbara and just celebrated their tenth anniversary. They're a much-loved part of the Latin Mass community at St. Mary Magdalen chapel (where Skylar sings in the choir), and the local Third Order Dominican family.















