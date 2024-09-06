Support EZ and the Baxter family

Monthly Goal:
USD $3,500
Total Raised:
USD $12,410
Raised this month:
USD $2,330
Campaign funds will be received by Luke Baxter
Update 1/1/2025 - New update below, please scroll down and read.
Update 12/3 - There is an update below, please scroll down and read.
Update 11/2 - Ezekiel continues to get weekly chemo treatments. So far EZ has tolerated treatments like a champ with minimal side effects, vomiting being the biggest problem for him. The NG tube does come out quite a bit and EZ does not like having to go and have it put back in. EZ is full of energy most days and is always trying to make someone smile. This little guy is tough and has a heart of gold. This being said, there is a lot coming up.
The Baxter family continues to have multiple appointments each week which wears on not only Luke and Abby but also Druzy. Luke and Abby are for sure feeling the stress of the situation and of the lack of finances. FMLA will be running out soon, the family car is having issues, and Luke’s phone broke.
This month will bring some scans to see where we are at and how well the chemo is working. The conversations of next steps have also begun. That looks like, radiation and/or surgery. Which ever one is chosen will happen next month.
Continued prayers for this family and EZ are needed as well as financial support. Please consider continuing to support this family as they are pushing forward and trying to make the best decisions for their family.
Update 9/26 - Ezekiel has completed three chemo treatments so far and was tolerating the treatment well until yesterday. He is no longer taking in food or hydrating well. He is now refusing to take is oral medications and is starting to tire easily. He was admitted to the hospital last night and had a NG tube placed today. Luke and Abby are hoping that this will make things easier for them all. Finances continue to be tight for Luke and Abby as they have relocated their family, adjusted to life away from their supports, and their car broke down resulted in needing a costly repair. The family appreciates all your support and prayer. Please consider continuing to support this young family as continue to navigate this difficult situation.
3-year-old Ezekiel was in severe pain for about 3 weeks, with three visits to the ER. His momma, Abby, had a feeling something really wasn't right, so she took him back to the ER and refused to leave until they ran all the tests. Unfortunately, her momma intuition was correct. The doctors found a large cancerous mass in his bladder. He is now undergoing treatment for rhabdomyosarcoma. The treatment is 42-45 weeks long. Although the medical bills will be covered through insurance, the family will need to move so they are closer to the hospital. Which means they will not be able to work. Hopefully FMLA will help cover some living expenses, but they will definitely need help financially for rent, car insurance, gas, and food. Please consider helping out this wonderful and hardworking family, so they can be with their baby during this difficult time.
God bless you! We are praying for complete healing. Clear View Services
We are praying complete healing, Peace and great hope for the family.
Praying for you guys Daily! He is such a fighter!
We love you guys! We are thinking of you and praying for you daily.
Praying for you all.
Merry Christmas
Thank you Lord for your faithfulness to my family ❤️
Praying for a miracle!
January 1st, 2025
1/12025:
Happy New Year from the Baxter family!! With 2025 upon us, we are excited to see what the Lord has for EZ and the family this year. Over the past 4 months, we have watched as this awful diagnosis has taken the family on a roller coaster ride of emotions. We have seen blessings poured out on this family and we know that they are overwhelmed by the generosity of those around them that have been praying and have been supporting them financially.
EZ is now on week 3 of radiation. He is tolerating the treatment better than expected but is having side effects. He gets tired easily, he vomits often, he is cranky, to name a few. The chemo side effects are starting to affect him now also. He is having trouble using his hands and feet. He is falling often. Our brave little warrior will be starting more therapy this week to help with this in the coming weeks.
Sometimes EZ has 3-4 or more hours of appointments each day. EZ is starting to ask questions about his illness, Luke and Abby are doing the best they can to help him understand. Despite all the struggles, EZ remains in good spirits most days and continues to try and make everyone smile and laugh. This boy is a tough warrior!!!
December 4th, 2024
December 3, 2024
God is always faithful and good! We praise Him daily and thank Him for His faithfulness!
EZ had scans done last month that revealed to us that the chemo is working. The tumor is shrinking. It not only is shrinking but it is more than half of the size it was when he started this journey.
EZ continues to be a champ and show us all what a warrior he is. As he continues with chemo treatments, Luke and Abby were busy meeting with many doctors and getting so much information. At times it was overwhelming and processing the information was very stressful. Finally, a decision has been made and the next step in the treatment journey will begin next week. Our little warrior champ will begin radiation next week. Radiation treatments will be for the next 6 weeks. That does not mean that chemo stops, no, this little warrior gets both.
How can we help?
This family could use our prayers. Of course, this is stressful for Luke and Abby and now Druzy is starting to ask questions about how EZ is sick and his treatment. This is Christmas time and there are many trips to the now two different hospitals and although they live close, it is still costly, so finances are a need.
We thank you all for all of your prayers, love, and support through this challenging and difficult time.
November 2nd, 2024
EZ continues to get weekly chemo treatments and for the most part is tolerating them fairly well. His most common side effect is vomiting 😞. EZ remains energetic at this point and always wants to be on the go. The family is thankful for this.
The Baxter family continues to be busy with multiple appointments each week and the time and financial stress is taking a toll on Luke and Abby. Their car is also having some troubles and Luke’s phone has stopped working. This young family is praying for some good luck to come their way soon.
Luke and Abby are talking with doctors about next steps which include radiation and/or surgery. This is a stressful time.
Please continue to pray for EZ and his family. They can see the prayers working in EZ. They are very appreciative of all the support that has been given to them in this trying time in their lives. On behalf of them and the entire family, Thank you!
