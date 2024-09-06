Support EZ and the Baxter family

Update 1/1/2025 - New update below, please scroll down and read.

Update 12/3 - There is an update below, please scroll down and read.

Update 11/2 - Ezekiel continues to get weekly chemo treatments. So far EZ has tolerated treatments like a champ with minimal side effects, vomiting being the biggest problem for him. The NG tube does come out quite a bit and EZ does not like having to go and have it put back in. EZ is full of energy most days and is always trying to make someone smile. This little guy is tough and has a heart of gold. This being said, there is a lot coming up.

The Baxter family continues to have multiple appointments each week which wears on not only Luke and Abby but also Druzy. Luke and Abby are for sure feeling the stress of the situation and of the lack of finances. FMLA will be running out soon, the family car is having issues, and Luke’s phone broke.

This month will bring some scans to see where we are at and how well the chemo is working. The conversations of next steps have also begun. That looks like, radiation and/or surgery. Which ever one is chosen will happen next month.

Continued prayers for this family and EZ are needed as well as financial support. Please consider continuing to support this family as they are pushing forward and trying to make the best decisions for their family.







Update 9/26 - Ezekiel has completed three chemo treatments so far and was tolerating the treatment well until yesterday. He is no longer taking in food or hydrating well. He is now refusing to take is oral medications and is starting to tire easily. He was admitted to the hospital last night and had a NG tube placed today. Luke and Abby are hoping that this will make things easier for them all. Finances continue to be tight for Luke and Abby as they have relocated their family, adjusted to life away from their supports, and their car broke down resulted in needing a costly repair. The family appreciates all your support and prayer. Please consider continuing to support this young family as continue to navigate this difficult situation.







3-year-old Ezekiel was in severe pain for about 3 weeks, with three visits to the ER. His momma, Abby, had a feeling something really wasn't right, so she took him back to the ER and refused to leave until they ran all the tests. Unfortunately, her momma intuition was correct. The doctors found a large cancerous mass in his bladder. He is now undergoing treatment for rhabdomyosarcoma. The treatment is 42-45 weeks long. Although the medical bills will be covered through insurance, the family will need to move so they are closer to the hospital. Which means they will not be able to work. Hopefully FMLA will help cover some living expenses, but they will definitely need help financially for rent, car insurance, gas, and food. Please consider helping out this wonderful and hardworking family, so they can be with their baby during this difficult time.