Help A Single Dad During Hard Times

Hello Everyone and thank you for visiting my GiveSendGo. My amazing friend and fellow patriot, Amber Lynn, has helped me set this all up & I appreciate her so much!

My name is Dennis and I am a proud born and raised Texan 🇺🇸. To say it has been the most horrific year of my life is an understatement. I am a single dad who helps take care of my disabled mother, my son who has health issues, all while battling both physical and mental health issues of my own.

In mid-2024 my mother fell and broke her femur, requiring emergency surgery and continued rehab to this day. In late-December I was admitted to the hospital for over a week and had to undergo emergency surgery. I was close to deaths door with a ticket to meet our Lord. But luckily He blessed me with amazing nurses, doctors, and surgeons that were able to help. I still have another surgery I have to go through, but at this time cannot afford it. None of this though has stopped United Healthcare and the corporate hospital I was sent by ambulance to from sending me piles and piles of bills and daily phone calls demanding payment after denying almost 100% of my time in the hospital.

Unfortunately I’ve been out of work for a while now. Not only because I have to take care of 2 other people. But the severe day-to-day struggles I face with my own mental/physical health. I need medication and help with my own mental health, but can’t afford to even step foot in my doctors office. I have a lot of physical therapy to undergo and cannot afford it. There have been so many days I have to stay in bed because I can barely stand up to get out of bed. Thank God my son is old enough to help me get up and stand. But even in some of those days the Lord helps me grit my teeth through the pain shooting in my entire body to help take care of my family.

What am I/my family facing? On March 31st we will be evicted from my apartment (we’ve been working around the clock to find a new place, but every step forward causes two steps back). Utilities have been turned off, food has been scarce. Yes there are nights I’ve gone to bed hungry to make sure my family does not. I’ve sold off every single thing I had of any value. I have nothing else and I have no one I can go to for help. The only family I have are the 2 people that rely on me daily.

What Will Your Help Do? To be honest I set the financial bar low. I’m unsure how much or if anyone will be willing to help. I can only hope my fellow patriots/Americans out there may be able to bless us. Your help will go to finding a new place to live as quick as possible, putting food on the table, helping lights and utilities stay on, and maybe even helping me get to all the therapy I need.

I tell you right now, hand on my heart, I am the type of man who will help anyone and everyone when I can. I’ll give you the shirt off my back and the last dollar in my wallet. I take after my Grandpa (who passed years ago), but was a proud and humble United States Marine and veteran of World War II & the Korean Conflict. He would help anyone and everyone he could in his amazing life.

Now that I’ve fallen on hard times, I can only hope and depend on those that share the same attitudes of myself and my grandpa. I honestly can’t wait till I can get back on my feet and help others again. God knows I look forward to that day more than anything.

Once again I’d like to thank each and every single one of you, especially my friend Amber Lynn, for visiting my GiveSendGo. May the Lord continue to bless and protect y'all every day of your lives.

[*Please Note: I’ll be uploading more content, a video, and updates as this goes. But I needed to get this up ASAP.]

With Love and Thanks,



Dennis H.

Proud Texan & Patriot 🇺🇸