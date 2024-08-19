Dear friends,

The Allens lost their home shortly after Christmas last year when there was an electrical fire that their landlord refused to repair. Without electricity, they couldn't live in that home anymore and were forced to evacuate immediately, receiving help from friends at dance studios at first and then relocating to an extended stay hotel. Since then, they've been trying to find a new home while also dealing with a legal battle with their landlord. They've now decided their best option is to move out of state and find a new home near family, but the cost of the hotel rooms has eaten through their savings.

If you feel called to help the Allens move back into a home of their own, anything you give would be sincerely appreciated. And if you feel led to pray, we ask for prayers for hope, strength, and peace for the family as they continue to walk by faith through this difficult season.

God bless you,

Jo Newitt





A little more on the situation, from Kermit and Rachael Allen:

"We have been dealing with an increasingly problematic landlord who has repeatedly failed to take responsibility to repair her property to habitability standards throughout our tenancy. Over the 2023 holiday season, there was a small electrical fire in the attic crawlspace due to illegal wiring. Although the damage was minor, the landlord has failed to respond properly and in a timely manner—seemingly in an attempt to force us out to avoid her legal responsibilities. Unfortunately, we have run out of both time and money as we have waited months for her to either repair or serve notice. On top of that, the current home rental market has gone up 50% more than what we had been paying in our rental agreement. As a result, we have no choice but to relocate out of state. To make that happen, we need to replace the funding we had had in place to help us move that was instead spent on hotel, vehicle rentals, and storage during the 3/4 of a year we have spent waiting on responses and repairs that never came."