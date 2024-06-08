A New Chapter for Texans for Homeschool Freedom

Texas homeschooling families are in the spotlight more and more in the current political and cultural climate. Government overreach is looming, and it's time to take a stand. We are Texans for Homeschool Freedom, a revitalized team of passionate advocates dedicated to protecting your right to educate your children as you see fit.

But we need your help.

We're rebuilding our digital presence to reach more families, share vital resources, and amplify our voice in the fight for homeschooling rights.

Your donation will directly fund:

A brand-new, user-friendly website: Our new platform will be a hub for homeschooling families, providing information, support, and advocacy tools.

Revamped communication channels: We're working on expanding our reach through email newsletters, social media, and other digital outreach efforts, keeping you informed and connected to the homeschooling community.

Enhanced advocacy efforts: Join us in the fight for freedom to protect our God-given rights from those who would sell them back to us and call it "empowerment."

Your contribution, no matter the size, makes a real difference in protecting the future of homeschooling in Texas.

Join us in this fight for freedom and empower families to choose the best education for their children.

*Note: We are currently in the process of applying for 501(c)(4) status, but Texans for Homeschool Freedom is not currently a 501(c)(4) organization. Contributions to this campaign are not tax-deductible. Please consult with a tax professional for further guidance on the tax implications of your donation.*