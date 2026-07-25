Help Cousin Teresa

Our cousin Teresa is in urgent need of surgery for Heart Failure with Midrange Ejection Fraction (HFMEF). This is a life threatening condition which requires a repair of her hearts left ventricle. Due to this condition, she has been unable to work since August of last year, forcing her typically two income household to be reduced to one. Recovery time following the surgery is somewhere between 3 to 6 months. Funds raised will be used to help catch up and cover bills until her recovery is complete. Teresa is a compassionate and dedicated wife of 30 years, and a loving mother of five, as well as cherished friend. Please help us help her and her family get through this difficult time.

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