Help Tell Her Story

Some of you may or may not know that I was trafficked here from Romania when I was 4 years old. I was given to a family that was not vetted. That family adopted me, but they were the beginning of many decades of abuse. Mind you, I did not speak English. They made me sleep outside and would not feed me. The family dog took to me and nudged me into the dog house for shelter and pushed the dog food bowl toward me, making sure I ate first. At the age of 8, my adoptive father shot me in the face, twice. Two .22 bullets were removed from my skull. It left me deaf in one ear and blind in one eye. Yes, I survived.

After the hospital and rehab, I was placed in different foster homes, group homes and even ended up homeless on the streets. You would think life would get better. It didn’t. I attempted to commit suicide at the age of 14, but a miracle happened that stopped me. Because of all the horrific things I have experienced at the hands of others, I am now battling many forms of cancer. But I’m not stopping. God has a purpose for me. God has a purpose for you too.

There is no space here to tell you what I’ve experienced and been through. I have every reason to hate people, but I don’t. I want people to know that no matter what you’ve been through, no matter who has disappointed you or let you down, you don’t have to turn to drugs, alcohol or any substance. Don’t give up! I learned to trust in God. My faith keeps me through it all. I love sharing my Christian faith with anyone who will listen. It’s been a very long, hard journey, but I have found peace and joy. I’m now ready to tell my story. I want to help others who feel worthless, defeated, rejected and dejected know that other’s opinion of you do not define you . So many people hear my story and tell me I need to write a book, make a movie of my life.

That’s where you come in. I am on SSI and do not have the means to pursue this venture. Can you help, contribute any amount? The funds will be used to find a publisher, cover initial writing and editing costs, etc. With God and you, my story will be told. If my story helps just one person, I have done my job. God bless and thank you all!



