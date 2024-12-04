Supporting Our Dear Friend Frank

We would like to introduce our friend Frank Szoka as well as take the opportunity to reach those who already know him. He is a wonderful person who is currently facing a challenging battle with a very rare type of cancer, synovial sarcoma, involving his leg and lungs. Despite his difficult situation Frank is trying to remain positive and he is still inspiring to those around him. His strength and determination serve as a reminder of the importance of support and kindness in tough times. Knowing Frank, or even just meeting him for the first time does help one appreciate the value of friendship and resilience in the face of adversity.

Frank is a 66-year-old retiree from construction and music sales and he is simply put, a gem of a human. He is a person that you look forward to seeing again and again, someone you want to know. He is currently struggling with his health as the recent chemotherapy treatment he was receiving was not showing positive results and has now been stopped. Frank is working with his medical oncology team to derive a new treatment plan and he is aware that the goal is life-extending in nature rather than curative. He has chosen to be optimistic. Frank is honest about his experience of cancer and says balancing optimism with truth is not easy for anyone. Frank said, "I am in mourning of the life I used to have and of the life that I wanted for the future". "It is not easy and some days are tough ". He realizes he is no different than other human beings facing rare cancers and he has been doing his very best to survive without asking or complaining (as most of us would do out of pride). He needs our help and has agreed to allow us. In addition to his medical challenges Frank needs urgent financial help for a major furnace repair or to replace it completely as he has been without regular heat and it is just the beginning of winter in Calgary. He also requires assistance with other necessities such as reliable transportation which is essential for him to attend his numerous medical appointments and treatments and there are other medication costs to him as well... just to name a few.

Frank has been working as a sound tech for local bands when he is well enough to do so. An occasional music gig might pay him a few bucks also, but only if he is well enough to do so. Cancer and the side effects of treatment are exhausting with fluctuating good and bad days. The pain in his leg is awful from the size of the mass and this does affect his ability to do daily things that we take for granted, but he does his best when he can.

Frank is an extremely talented musician who has a spectacular singing voice. His vocal range is crazy awesome and he helps coordinate sound for jammers on Sunday afternoons. That's right...journey songs are easy for him to sing, just put it into perspective! He plays the bass guitar, and occasionally he will get up on stage to play for his friends and family, even though he is in pain. Frank has a family he loves, including a very musically talented son that he is very proud of. He is also a super nice guy who is happy to share his musical skills and knowledge with a new learner.

Friends and the community are encouraged to come together to support Frank during this very difficult time as he navigates both health issues and the need for everyday necessities. Our wish is that Frank be able to focus on what he needs most (mentally, physically & emotionally) and not on how will he do this because of financial stress. Your help by donation will have a huge impact on his journey. You will be creating some peace of mind for him so that he can better manage and cope effectively. This is simply the very best gift you can give anyone, peace of mind!

A Friend Is Someone Who Helps When You Need It. A Friend In Need Is A Friend Indeed.