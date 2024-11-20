The Springers Need Your Help

Goal:
USD $12,000
Raised:
USD $8,946
Campaign funds will be received by Anna Springer
The following was written by my sister Anna. I am launching this campaign for her and her family. If God lays it on your heart to give, we appreciate it. If you are unable to contribute financially, we greatly appreciate your prayers. ~Sony Elise
These last couple months have been the scariest days we've ever walked through. I have been going through many sudden debilitating health symptoms: sudden paralysis (intermittent), intermittent vision loss, extreme weakness, constant nausea, tremors, episodes of shock-like symptoms. It has been terrifying and difficult. I've had many blood draws, cat scans, ultrasounds, EKGs, X-rays, and my doctors are still trying to figure out everything that's happening.
Our family members have taken turns helping out with the children, and my husband John has tried to continue working in between times of rushing home to take me to the ER or meeting me at the hospital when I've been transported by ambulance. This month, however, we've gotten to a point where I need John home, and he has had to stop working for a time. I don't know if I'll be able to heal, or if I'm going to be going Home to Heaven in the near future. I completely trust God's plan and am very grateful for the almost 40 years I've had. He blessed me with the kindest husband, sweetest little kids, and the best friends and family I could have ever dreamed of.
Dear friends, this is where we need you. We have spent our savings. We now have no income. We need financial support for this next while, for cost of living and piling medical bills, to hopefully give me time to start healing or to go Home to be with God. At this incredibly difficult time, I'm humbly asking for your help, and for you to consider sharing this with your own friends. They may not know me, but maybe out of their love for you, they will choose to give.
Also, please join us in prayers for healing and peace. He is faithful and will carry us through every moment. Thank you so much.
Love and Prayers 🙏❤️
I work with John and go to EFree Church. I am praying for a healing for you in Jesus name. May God bless your family at this time.
Isaiah 9:6-7 God is our hope! Blessings and prayer for you all!
Praying for you and your family!
We are praying for you!
Prayers for you and your family
Praying for you and your family!
Praying for you. I remember our time volunteering in Awana together before y’all moved and it makes me sad knowing you are facing such a horrible health struggle.
May our Father bless you with health and provision according to His riches and glory in Heaven.
May the Lord multiply this 5 loaves and 2 fish!
Praying for you.
I wish we could do more! But we love your family, and something is better than nothing.
"Thank you so much. Your prayers and concern mean a lot." By Sony Elise
I’m so sorry you guys are going through this! Praying for healing and provision.
At times in our lives we go through moments when we may wonder where the Lord is. He never fails and is with you in this storm. It is through these moments that we draw closer to Him, that we grow. Praying for His peace, that surpasses all understanding, to guard you through this difficult time. May you place your complete trust in Him, and I pray that you will receive complete healing!
May God grant you His perfect peace that passes all human understanding.
Sending prayers for strength and healing
