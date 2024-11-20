The Springers Need Your Help

The following was written by my sister Anna. I am launching this campaign for her and her family. If God lays it on your heart to give, we appreciate it. If you are unable to contribute financially, we greatly appreciate your prayers. ~Sony Elise



***********************************



These last couple months have been the scariest days we've ever walked through. I have been going through many sudden debilitating health symptoms: sudden paralysis (intermittent), intermittent vision loss, extreme weakness, constant nausea, tremors, episodes of shock-like symptoms. It has been terrifying and difficult. I've had many blood draws, cat scans, ultrasounds, EKGs, X-rays, and my doctors are still trying to figure out everything that's happening.



Our family members have taken turns helping out with the children, and my husband John has tried to continue working in between times of rushing home to take me to the ER or meeting me at the hospital when I've been transported by ambulance. This month, however, we've gotten to a point where I need John home, and he has had to stop working for a time. I don't know if I'll be able to heal, or if I'm going to be going Home to Heaven in the near future. I completely trust God's plan and am very grateful for the almost 40 years I've had. He blessed me with the kindest husband, sweetest little kids, and the best friends and family I could have ever dreamed of.



Dear friends, this is where we need you. We have spent our savings. We now have no income. We need financial support for this next while, for cost of living and piling medical bills, to hopefully give me time to start healing or to go Home to be with God. At this incredibly difficult time, I'm humbly asking for your help, and for you to consider sharing this with your own friends. They may not know me, but maybe out of their love for you, they will choose to give.



Also, please join us in prayers for healing and peace. He is faithful and will carry us through every moment. Thank you so much.

