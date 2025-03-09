Supporting SOH Family

If I were to describe someone who truly exuded joy like no other, so incredibly pure in heart and felt like a piece of Heaven on Earth, and a radical lover of Jesus, I would say that Phumelele would be on the top list. I had the absolute blessing and privilege to have met this beautiful soul on our trip to Africa, 5 months ago. We were visiting Sight of Hope, a ministry dedicated to housing sexually and physically abused, orphaned and/or homeless young girls. They restore hope within them, teaching and showing them the true love of God, and giving them a future with academics and careers, redeeming what was broken and restoring it for good. When we arrived, I was a bit overwhelmed by it all and felt very unequipped to handle this all. I will never forget this sweet girl who noticed and who talked with me, encouraged me and made me feel so welcomed there. I had the blessing of building a friendship with her. I got to hear more of her story, how she visits Sight of Hope, (which is like a home to her), when she is on break from University. She was the very first girl to arrive to Sight of Hope in January 2016, their first high school graduate and their first university acceptance. She was in her semester of college and only a few months engaged when she passed away tragically, leaving behind hundred of girls who loved her, looked up to her and who she left an impact on. She leaves behind two incredible souls, Alicia and Ciniso, who have looked after her for many years, who loved her fiercely and who reflected the love of Jesus to her, helping her succeed in school and making her feel safe once again. She left behind a soon-to-be husband who loved and cared for her deeply.

She went home to the arms of Savior on Tuesday, March 4th, 2025. “She was admitted to the hospital on Saturday afternoon with a mild chest infection and began antibiotic treatment. She showed positive progress over the weekend and the doctors were hopeful to discharge her on Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, she woke up, took a shower, and on the way back to bed, she collapsed, gasping for air. Despite immediate oxygen from the nurses, she passed away within minutes.”

As someone who has seen first hand the impact that Sight of Hope makes on these girls, it would be a shame for me not to do anything I can do raise funds for this incredible place and to give back to Phumelele, who gave so much to others. She was truly a woman of God and showcased the love of Jesus in all that she did and all who she was. If you feel led to help cover funeral costs, please continue to proceed with any amount that you feel is on your heart to give. Anything will help and all proceeds will go to Alicia and Ciniso, who are operating Sight of Hope, to help cover any funeral costs. Thank you so much. Anything helps.