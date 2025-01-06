paying apartment rent and moving expenses

Hi folks. My name is Kenneth Shane Christenson. I live in Texas with my wife Amy. We are both blind, and I am also mobility-challenged. Up until this past September of 2024, I was gainfully employed, assisting Apple customers who had various issues with there iPhones, Mac computers, Apple watches, iPods and iPads. I was wrongfully terminated from my position, according to the company, for discipplinary reasons. We had money saved up so that we could still pay our bills while I look for other work. i am also in process of getting my social security disability benefits back, but that could take time. As of this month, January, we have reached a point where the monthly benefit amount Amy receives is enough for us to pay all our important bills except for the rent. We need about 2000 dollars no later than the 21st of this month, to be sure we cover late fees on the rent. Any and all donations are gratefully accepted and appreciated. Thank you, and God bless

update: Thanks to all who donated. It is greatly appreciated. We have decided to look for an apartment with cheaper rent, because our lease is up at the end of march. So, those who can and will, please keep those donations coming, as we will need to pay moving expenses as well. Again, thanks and God bless..