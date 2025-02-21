Campaign Image

Help Save Our Children

 USD $45,000

 USD $100

Campaign created by Nicole Calaway

Campaign funds will be received by Nicole Calaway

On July 18th 2024  our Daughter's were removed from our home because we are conserative Christians that don't affirm gender idealogy. Ignoring biological reality, the state chose to investigate and charge us without concern or care for the truth or the welfare of our children.  There is nothing approaching criminality even being accused - simply that we do not support transgender ideology.

We are setting up the GiveSendGo campaign to ask our family, friends and community for monetary assistance fighting this miscarriage of justice in the legal system. The cost for attorney representation, court fees and other costs are extreme. We put our fath in God that we will triumph over this evil. Thank you all!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 hours ago

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. I hope our new president can stop this madness.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
3 days ago

Tricia Steele
$ 30.00 USD
4 days ago

Prayers for all of you my cousin! Love you!

Saphira
$ 10.00 USD
4 days ago

I’m so sorry this happened to you! I’ll be praying for you

