Help Save Our Children

On July 18th 2024 our Daughter's were removed from our home because we are conserative Christians that don't affirm gender idealogy. Ignoring biological reality, the state chose to investigate and charge us without concern or care for the truth or the welfare of our children. There is nothing approaching criminality even being accused - simply that we do not support transgender ideology.

We are setting up the GiveSendGo campaign to ask our family, friends and community for monetary assistance fighting this miscarriage of justice in the legal system. The cost for attorney representation, court fees and other costs are extreme. We put our fath in God that we will triumph over this evil. Thank you all!