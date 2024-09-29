Help Us Keep the Light On

Urgent Fundraiser





Subject: Urgent! Will You Help Cornerstone Shine "The Light of the World" This Christmas?





Dear friends,





**We need to raise 20,000 pesos, TODAY**





The irony is heartbreaking. Tomorrow, Cornerstone is set to host our annual Christmas celebration, aptly named "The Light of the World." We've invited over 100 people, many of them local families seeking warmth and connection this Christmas. But today, darkness threatens to overshadow our joy. Our power and water have been unexpectedly cut off, casting a shadow over our ability to share the light and hope of Christmas.





Imagine the scene we long to create: children's eyes sparkling with excitement as they sing carols, families sharing a delicious Christmas meal together, the aroma of festive tamales filling the air, the sanctuary glowing with candlelight and the spirit of giving. This is the "Light of the World" we envision, a beacon of hope shining brightly in our Playa del Carmen community.





But without your immediate help, this vision may fade to black. We cannot bear the thought of turning away those who are counting on us, especially the families who are stepping through the doors of the church for the very first time. Cancelling now would extinguish more than just our Christmas lights; it would dim the hope we've worked so hard to ignite in their hearts.





Cornerstone is a place of refuge, a source of strength, and a beacon of light for those who are struggling. This Christmas celebration is an opportunity to demonstrate God's love in action, to offer a haven of peace and joy, and to share the true meaning of Christmas with those who need it most.





We urgently need to raise an additional $20,000 pesos TODAY to restore our utilities and ensure that "The Light of the World" shines brightly at Cornerstone this Christmas. Reaching our target would make our ´total raised to date´ figure to approximately 30,000 pesos, so, if you see less than this figure displayed, we still need your urgent help. Your generous gift will be a lifeline, not only keeping our lights on and water running, but also illuminating the path towards a brighter future for those we serve.





Please, give today through our website, www.cornerstonechurch.mx or contact us directly ( WhatsApp 984-807-0451). Your gift is an investment in our community, a testament to the power of love and compassion, and a Christmas miracle for those who depend on Cornerstone.





May the Father of lights, who showers us with every good and perfect gift, bless you abundantly for your generosity and compassion. We believe that with your support, the light of hope will triumph over darkness, and Cornerstone will continue to be a beacon of God's love in Playa del Carmen.





With expectant hearts and unwavering faith,

Heather Guffin

Co-Señor Pastor

Cornerstone Church