Help Saphira's Medical Bills

We are raising funds to help the family of Saphira Reif, 1yr old, pay for massive hospital bills after an extended hospital stay. Please help if you are able.

In October our daughter in law found Saphira unresponsive with labored breathing after a nap. She was rushed via ambulance to the local hospital, but the medical staff there did not know how to help. She was placed on a ventilator then sent to St. Vincent in Green Bay via Eagle III helicopter. Unfortunately, even the PICU there didn't have the level of care she needed nor a diagnosis as to what happened. Another helicopter ride took her to Madison to the University of Wisconsin Children’s Hospital in Madison where she was on the ventilator for four days and received pediatric dialysis. She was at Children's hospital for almost two weeks. The doctors conducted many tests and finally concluded that she has HMGCS deficiency, a rare genetic condition with only 100 cases worldwide. Her liver cannot properly process enzymes, and she will need to consume food every few hours for the rest of her life. Saphira has to go to Madison, three hours away, regularly for tests and blood work which adds to expenses.

We are so grateful for all the prayers! We are beyond blessed that Saphira is still here with us! However, now the medical bills are starting to roll in. Even with health insurance the bills are quite high along with the cost of continued care. Our son and Daughter in Law are struggling under the weight of the medical bills and are expecting a new little one this summer. If you can help ease this burden, every little bit helps.



