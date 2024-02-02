Supporting Samba CURRENT Wheel Chair Project

We just moved here from GoFundMe, and completed three separate water projects in the funds raised there!

1st Project - Purchased a 125 gallon rainwater barrel. When filled, it would produce water up to two weeks and in the summer months it rains 24 hours a day 7 days a week so they were so thankful to have a source of abundant water with a tap for easy access. The entire village was welcome to freely drink from the water collected here!

2nd Project - An Arab group was adding a borehole in one of the neighboring villages. Samba was able to negotiate an amazing deal and for the first time in his entire life, there is running water in his village! The people in his village did not believe him when he told them this was going to happen. The Arabs agreed that if we were able to pay the contractors, that we could tap into their borehole and have fresh water PIPED into their village! He said it was the best day of his life, because his father fought for 20 years to do this. Although Samba's dad died when he was seven, he taught him English which enabled him and I to communicate as he worked hard to help his village and him and his mom brought in seven orphans at the time. We are coordinating our efforts to bring independence and next innovation to their village! Everyone deserves the opportunity to earn a living and to have the necessities of life. We the People are going to make this happen, not our wicked governments who are hurting the people instead of helping us!

3rd Project - Not a month later, we were able to come up with the funds from all those amazing people who gave to our project, to add TWO MORE TAPS of fresh running water. So now they have four running taps of fresh water in their village that all are free to use, including surrounding villages if they need water. NO ONE is turned away!!!

4th Project - Now they have plenty of water!!! So Samba came to me with a list of 12 names of people with five of them being children who needed wheel chairs. We have already purchased EIGHT WHEEL CHAIRS and only have four more left! Within two months 75% of the people who needed a wheel chair got one! You cannot know how ecstatic Samba is do be delivering these to people his heart is so filled with joy! We have built a relationship of trust and I know that when I send him the funds, that he is going to get the job done and send proof so that I can share it with my viewers. Thank you so much to all of you who have given!

Once we get these last wheel chairs because of your generous donations, we are going to start working on innovation and figuring out ways to bring jobs to their community and help with food. Many people there are disabled and have no way to work. They have to go and beg in the streets. The villagers there do everything they can to share and if we share our resources, it goes a very long way there for rice and other things that they need. Imagine living somewhere with no running water, no jobs and you are banned from the forest to collect wood or food? What is this horrifying nonsense that is going on in our world? Why is this happening? We must be the change we want to see in the world!



