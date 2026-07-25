helps a family stay afloat

Hi. My name is Ivan, I'm almost 50 years old, I'm separated, and every month I have to pay child support to my second ex for my son. I have 5 children in total and I'm a grandfather to a wonderful granddaughter and a grandson. I'll briefly explain my misfortunes: I've been working without a break since 1997 to support my children (4 with the first wife, 1 with the second). Over time, debts have piled up, also because I wasn't exactly earning a lot. A month ago, I lost my job, and I can't find other work because I'm 50 years old. I live in a village of 60 people, isolated in Liguria, where there's nothing. I can't have a car because I don't have money to buy one, and even if I did buy one, the tax authorities would block it if I don't pay off my debts. I'm trying to earn some money online but can't manage it. My children, for all their efforts, can send me no more than 100 euros in total per month. The house I live in was bought with installments, and at the end of every month I have to Paying the installment, at the bank I'm way behind, I can't see my kids because they live in the south and I live in the north. The fact is that if I can't find funds by the end of July, I risk losing my house. I'm asking for help to get back on my feet, with the funds I hope someone can give me I would like to fix my situation, then reopen my old eBay shop, buy a small car to go into the city to find work and regain my dignity, which I have lost by now. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who can give me a hand, and if you want, in the future, if I manage to recover, I could even return the donations. I’m not posting photos of my kids and grandkids because I don’t think it’s right.









Ciao . mi chiamo Ivan ho quasi 50 anni sono separato e ogni mese devo versare l assegno di mantenimento alla mia seconda ex per mio figlio.

Ho 5 figli in totale e sono nonno di una splendida nipote femmina e un nipote maschio .

Vi spiego brevemente le mie disgrazie , lavoro da 1997 senza sosta per mantenere i miei figli (4 con la prima moglie 1 con la seconda).

Nel tempo mi si sono accumulati debiti anche perche' non e che guadagnavo chissa' che', un mese fa ho perso il lavoro , non riesco a trovare altri lavori perche ho 50 anni , vivo in un paese di 60 persone isolato in liguria dove non esiste niente , non posso avere una macchina perche non ho soldi per comprarla e anche se la compro l agenzia delle entrate se non saldo i debiti mi ci mette il fermo ammistrativo, sto cercando di guadagnare qualche soldo online ma non riesco i mie figli per quanto cercano di sforzarsi mi possono mandare non piu di 100 euro in tutto al mese,la casa dove vivo e' aquistata a rate e ogni fine mese devo pagare la rata,in banca sono sotto di parecchio,non riesco a vedere i miei figli perche loro vivono al sud e io a nord , fatto sta che se non riesco a trovare fondi entro fine luglio rischio di perdere la casa.

vi chiedo un aiuto per risollevarmi , con i fondi che spero qualcuno riesca a darmi vorrei sistemare la mia situazione dopo riaprire il mio vecchio negozio ebay comprare una piccola macchina per scendere in citta per ritrovare lavoro e la mia dignita che ormai ho perso.

Grazie di cuore a tutti quelli che mi daranno una mano e se volete in futuro se riusciro a riprendermi potrei pure ridarvi le donazioni.

Non metto foto dei miei figli e nipoti perche non lo trovo corretto



