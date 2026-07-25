Help Rosetta Recover

Hi, my name is Evangela and I'm reaching out on behalf of our sister, Rosetta, a resilient and loving woman who is now facing the long-term consequences of medical treatment she received decades ago.

In the early 1990s, Rosetta underwent radiation therapy - a treatment that, at the time, did not yet account for many of the long-term risks we now understand. Unfortunately, these radiation practices have caused severe internal damage over the years, and now she is fighting for her health, her comfort and her future.

What she's facing:

Esophageal Scarring and Closure: The radiation caused significant scarring in her esophagus, to the point that it's now closing off and preventing her from eating or swallowing properly. She needs Esophageal Dilation (EGD) procedures (3 initial dilations) just to be able to eat and nourish her body. Damage to her Aortic Valve: The same radiation damaged her aortic valve, leading to aortic stenosis, a life-threatening condition. Rosetta will need a TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement), a specialized heart procedure, but this must be postponed until she can find a new cardiologist or secure different insurance coverage. Financial Burdens: The hear catheterization she recently underwent cost $25,555. The hospital is still negotiating with insurance, so the final out-of-pocket amount is unknown. The EGD procedures, which is urgently needed, is partially covered by insurance, but Rosetta still has to cover he $7,000 deductible and coinsurance. Future costs related to the TAVR procedure and follow-up care will also be significant.

How you can help:

Right now, we are asking for $50,000 to help cover the $7,000 deductible, the remaining cost of the EGD procedures not covered by insurance, any unexpected out-of-pocket expenses from the heart catheterization, and there will be a period of recovery where Rosetta will have to take time off work.

We will update this amount as we receive more clarity on additional costs and next steps in Rosetta's care plan.

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Rosetta's Story Isn't Over

Rosetta is tough. She's faced adversity before, but this time, she needs help. Your contribution - no matter how big or small - can make a life-changing difference by allowing her to access the treatment she needs right now and preparing her for the larger heart surgery ahead.

If you can't donate at this time, please consider sharing this page with your friends and family. Every act of kindness helps Rosetta one step closer to healing.

Thank you for caring, Rosetta's family