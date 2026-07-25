GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Rosetta Recover

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$4,685 USD

Fundraiser created byEvangela Koehn

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rosetta Jantzen

Help Rosetta Recover

Hi, my name is Evangela and I'm reaching out on behalf of our sister, Rosetta, a resilient and loving woman who is now facing the long-term consequences of medical treatment she received decades ago.

In the early 1990s, Rosetta underwent radiation therapy - a treatment that, at the time, did not yet account for many of the long-term risks we now understand. Unfortunately, these radiation practices have caused severe internal damage over the years, and now she is fighting for her health, her comfort and her future.

What she's facing:

  1. Esophageal Scarring and Closure: The radiation caused significant scarring in her esophagus, to the point that it's now closing off and preventing her from eating or swallowing properly. She needs Esophageal Dilation (EGD) procedures (3 initial dilations) just to be able to eat and nourish her body.
  2. Damage to her Aortic Valve: The same radiation damaged her aortic valve, leading to aortic stenosis, a life-threatening condition. Rosetta will need a TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement), a specialized heart procedure, but this must be postponed until she can find a new cardiologist or secure different insurance coverage.
  3. Financial Burdens: The hear catheterization she recently underwent cost $25,555. The hospital is still negotiating with insurance, so the final out-of-pocket amount is unknown. The EGD procedures, which is urgently needed, is partially covered by insurance, but Rosetta still has to cover he $7,000 deductible and coinsurance. Future costs related to the TAVR procedure and follow-up care will also be significant.

How you can help:

Right now, we are asking for $50,000 to help cover the $7,000 deductible, the remaining cost of the EGD procedures not covered by insurance, any unexpected out-of-pocket expenses from the heart catheterization, and there will be a period of recovery where Rosetta will have to take time off work.

We will update this amount as we receive more clarity on additional costs and next steps in Rosetta's care plan.

---

Rosetta's Story Isn't Over

Rosetta is tough. She's faced adversity before, but this time, she needs help. Your contribution - no matter how big or small - can make a life-changing difference by allowing her to access the treatment she needs right now and preparing her for the larger heart surgery ahead.

If you can't donate at this time, please consider sharing this page with your friends and family. Every act of kindness helps Rosetta one step closer to healing.

Thank you for caring, Rosetta's family

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve