Help Romanian Students compete in DC at the Jessup

The Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition is the world’s largest and most prestigious moot court competition in public international law. Each year, over 3,000 students from approximately 700 universities across 100+ countries participate, simulating a dispute between states before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Competing in Washington, DC, is a unique opportunity for our students to engage with law students from over 100 jurisdictions and receive feedback from some of the world’s foremost experts in public international law. Participation will not only solidify the University of Bucharest’s presence in the global Jessup community but also elevate the knowledge and skills of Romanian law students as a whole.

After eight months of rigorous preparation and countless sacrifices, our dedicated students need your support to make this dream a reality. The international rounds will take place from March 29 to April 5, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill, Washington, DC, sponsored by the international law firm White & Case LLP.

To cover the costs of travel, accommodation, and participation, we need financial support. The estimated budget includes:

* €4,000 for accommodation;

* €5,000 for additional costs.





Your contribution, no matter the size, will directly help our team represent Romania on the global stage and continue this tradition of excellence. Let’s make history together!





Thank you for your support,

The University of Bucharest Jessup Team 2025



