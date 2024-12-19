Goal:
USD $150,000
Raised:
USD $351
Campaign funds will be received by Mechelle Smith
-
Help Patsy Shepherd with Cancer Treatment Expenses**
Dear Friends and Family,
I hope this message finds you well. I am reaching out to you today with a humble request for support. Our mother, Patsy Shepherd is currently facing significant medical challenges as she battles cancer. The associated expenses have become overwhelming.
After being diagnosed with advanced lung cancer my mother has undergone several treatments and surgeries. Despite insurance, the out-of-pocket costs are substantial.
We are starting this fundraiser to help cover the costs of ongoing treatments, medications, and daily living expenses. Your generous contributions will allow my mother to focus on recovery without the added stress of financial burdens.
Any amount you can donate will make a tremendous difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with your network would also be greatly appreciated.
Thank you for your kindness and support during this difficult time.
Warm regards,
Mechelle and Amy
Sending prayers for strength and healing.
Praying the Lord heals your precious Mom!
Praying for comfort and healing
News like this is difficult to comprehend. God is always on our side if we let Him in. Keep up positive vibes.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.