Goal:

 USD $150,000

Raised:

 USD $351

Campaign created by Mechelle Smith

Campaign funds will be received by Mechelle Smith

Help Patsy Shepherd with Cancer Treatment Expenses**


Dear Friends and Family,

I hope this message finds you well. I am reaching out to you today with a humble request for support. Our mother, Patsy Shepherd is currently facing significant medical challenges as she battles cancer. The associated expenses have become overwhelming.

After being diagnosed with advanced lung cancer my mother has undergone several treatments and surgeries. Despite insurance, the out-of-pocket costs are substantial.

We are starting this fundraiser to help cover the costs of ongoing treatments, medications, and daily living expenses. Your generous contributions will allow my mother to focus on recovery without the added stress of financial burdens.

Any amount you can donate will make a tremendous difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with your network would also be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your kindness and support during this difficult time.

Warm regards,

Mechelle and Amy

Anita Amos
$ 30.00 USD
13 days ago

Sending prayers for strength and healing.

Gina Williams
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying the Lord heals your precious Mom!

Jackie
$ 200.00 USD
21 days ago

Praying for comfort and healing

Anonymous Giver
$ 21.00 USD
25 days ago

News like this is difficult to comprehend. God is always on our side if we let Him in. Keep up positive vibes.

