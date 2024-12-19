



-

Help Patsy Shepherd with Cancer Treatment Expenses**





Dear Friends and Family,

I hope this message finds you well. I am reaching out to you today with a humble request for support. Our mother, Patsy Shepherd is currently facing significant medical challenges as she battles cancer. The associated expenses have become overwhelming.

After being diagnosed with advanced lung cancer my mother has undergone several treatments and surgeries. Despite insurance, the out-of-pocket costs are substantial.

We are starting this fundraiser to help cover the costs of ongoing treatments, medications, and daily living expenses. Your generous contributions will allow my mother to focus on recovery without the added stress of financial burdens.

Any amount you can donate will make a tremendous difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with your network would also be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your kindness and support during this difficult time.

Warm regards,

Mechelle and Amy