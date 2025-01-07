Campaign Image

Help out John

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $470

Campaign created by Mark Ammerman

John is 18. John has graduated high school. He lived with his mother. His mother sadly has a variety of health issues. His Mother lost her job. She fell behind their rent and the electricity got cut off in the trailer they share. Mom has a place to stay at least periodically. John has bounced back and forth between my house and my lady's house. We have done our best to help him with some money, winter clothes and with food. John is in the process of applying for help, but the process takes a while. John works two part time jobs. He just secured the second one. He rides his bike to and from work when one of us can't take him. We both work several jobs, so it happens often that he has to ride his bike in all-weather/elements. In fact it is lightly snowing outside now. It gets cold in Virginia Beach this time of year.  John gets down about his situation. We would like to help get the back rent paid, and the 400-dollar electric bill paid, and maybe have enough to get him a mini- bike (about 400) that he could ride to and from work. You could help a good, polite young man feel like the world is not against him. You can make sure his mother and him have a roof over their head. 


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Old man
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Good luck

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Brad Rife
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Amal
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

mark ammerman
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

a little bit here and there.

