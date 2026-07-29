Help Single Mother Fight for custody & Justice

🌟 **Journey Through Chaos** 🌟

*Disclaimer: This campaign is independently organized and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the United States Air Force or the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Chapel.

We are raising funds to help Olivia - our worship leader, a devoted single mother, cover critical legal expenses in an ongoing child custody case. She is working to ensure her children's safety, stability and well being. She is facing a deeply challenging season in her life. A painful divorce has left her navigating not only emotional turmoil but also a series of overwhelming financial difficulties and mounting debt. The legal battles that have accompanied this process have placed an enormous burden on her—one that no one should have to bear alone.

James 1:27 Berean Standard Bible "Pure and undefiled religion before our God and Father is this: to care for orphans and widows in their distress, and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world."

As members of Olivia's community, we witnessed as she's been transparent about the unbelievable struggles she’s facing. And while she continues to serve faithfully and work hard, this divorce and its aftermath has been devastating, the costs of the legal proceedings, home renovations, and other expenses have compounded an already difficult situation.

Your generous donations will go directly to helping Olivia cover the cost of her legal expenses, paying off the debt that has accrued, and other essential needs. The goal is to relieve some of the pressure she faces daily, allowing her and her children, the space to heal emotionally, physically, and financially.

* **Donate:** Every little bit counts. No donation is too small, and your contribution will make a significant impact in Olivia’s life.

* **Please Share:** Even if you can’t donate, help spread the word about this campaign. Share it with your friends, family, and networks. The more people who know, the greater the potential to meet our goal.

* **Pray:** We ask for your prayers for Olivia’s strength, peace, and healing during this time. Pray for her children.

Thank you for your generosity, your love, and your commitment to helping one of our own. Together, we can help Olivia heal and move forward into a brighter future.