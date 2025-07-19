Help Cecil Get Back on the ROAD!

TRAGEDY STRUCK! During a heat wave our dear friend Cecil, a real boy with feelings, was huddled over his janky old car..It was dead... never to go zoom zoom again. But to Cecil it was more than just a broken-down vehicle; it represented years of struggle, hopes and dreams deferred by one unfortunate twist of fate after another.

You know that feeling when you're standing at a crossroads with no clear path ahead? That’s where Cecil finds himself now – fat, bald, & stuck in the muddle because he can't afford to replace his trusty but unreliable wheels since his psycho ex-wife divorced him taking all his money and crushing his dreams.

Cecil’s facing tough times and needs our help to raise $10,000 for a down payment on a reliable new car. Without transportation, he’s stuck, unable to rebuild his life or continue his passion for storytelling.

Cecil’s a unique character—bold(fat), determined, and full of heart. His hit comic Cash Grab raised over $250,000 on IndieGoGo, captivating fans with its sharp wit, unforgettably lewd characters, and outrageousness. But life’s thrown him some brutal punches. His ex-wife kicked him out, drained his finances in a messy divorce, and left him with nothing. Just when he was ready to launch Cash Grab 2 to get back on his feet, IndieGoGo canceled his campaign, shattering his pathetic little dreams. To top it all off, his car broke down completely, leaving him stranded!

This $10,000 will cover a down payment on a new car, giving Cecil the mobility to connect with his comic book community, continue to see his out of his league 26 year old gf and keep creating the stories we love. Without a car, he’s trapped, unable to move forward. Every dollar helps—$5, $10, or whatever you can spare will make a difference. If you can’t donate, please share this campaign, especially with Cash Grab fans or comic book lovers who know Cecil’s work.

Cecil’s a fighter, pouring his soul into his art despite every setback. Let’s show him he’s not alone. Your generosity will give him the wheels—and the hope—to keep going. Thank you for standing by Cecil and helping him get back on the road to success!

#CrowdfundCecil #BackThisProject #KeepCecilMoving