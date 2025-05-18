Help My Parents Get the Care They Need

As a child of aging parents, I am reaching out for help to support my family during a difficult time. My parents, who have always been selfless and hardworking, are now in need of assisted living care due to their declining health. However, the process of getting them approved for Medicaid has been slower than expected, leaving them with mounting medical bills and a strain on their limited retirement savings.

As a result, I am seeking help to cover the cost of their care until their Medicaid applications are approved. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will go directly towards covering their living expenses, medical bills, and other essential needs. Your support will not only help my parents receive the care they deserve but also ease the financial burden on our family.

My parents have always been there for me, and now it's my turn to be there for them. I am grateful for any contribution you can make to help them get the care they need. Together, we can ensure they receive the support and dignity they deserve in their golden years. Thank you for considering this campaign and for being a part of my family's journey.