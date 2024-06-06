Supporting the MG Show

Support the MG Show: Fighting Against Unjust Attacks and Censorship

The MG Show with hosts Jeffrey Pedersen and Shannon Townsend has been working together for over 6 years and have been relentlessly attacked by Media Matters, Hillary Clinton, Angus King (Twitter Files 16) and most recently censored by DHS/CISA and more.

Here is a search link for "intheMatrixxx" on Media Matters' website. It is over two pages long. https://www.mediamatters.org/search?search=inthematrixxx

On 2/22/19 TARGETED HARASSMENT? Hillary Clinton tweeted out a tweet that linked to a Politico Article that targeted intheMatrixxx (Jeffrey Pedersen) and 199 others to take them off Twitter. The article referenced has an embedded link that literally TARGETS PRO POTUS Twitter accounts that have been IDENTIFIED by CLINTON as serious threats.

POLITICO ARTICLE: https://www.politico.com/story/2019/02/20/2020-candidates-social-media-attack-1176018

HRC TWEET: https://twitter.com/HillaryClinton/status/1098294023738064898

HRC TWEET/POLITICO article lead to a target list of twitter accounts to censor, mine included. : https://archive.is/ttGHz

Since then the MG Show has been attacked relentlessly and they have also demonetized us:

1.YouTube- https://www.mediamatters.org/google/despite-cracking-down-qanon-youtube-continues-profit-content-supporting-conspiracy-theory

2. Twitter

3. 3 Accounts PayPal- https://www.mediamatters.org/qanon-conspiracy-theory/multiple-qanon-influencers-are-using-paypal-raise-funds-despite-platforms

4. Patreon https://www.mediamatters.org/qanon-conspiracy-theory/patreon-profiting-qanon

5. Cash App-https://www.mediamatters.org/qanon-conspiracy-theory/qanon-influencers-are-using-cash-app-raise-funds-apparent-violation

6. Venmo

7. Tee-Spring

8. Go Fund Me

9. Discord

10. Spotify- https://www.mediamatters.org/spotify/despite-its-rules-spotify-still-hosting-qanon-supporting-shows

11. Facebook / Instagram https://www.mediamatters.org/facebook/qanon-shows-and-their-hosts-remain-facebook-and-instagram-despite-facebooks-supposed

Tik Tok- @AlkapDC on twitter (Media Matters) https://twitter.com/AlKapDC/status/1532058560372219904?s=20

Not to mention all of the attack articles written about Jeffrey Pedersen and Shannon Townsend with the MG Show:

Huff Post

Daily Beast

Business Insider

Wash Po

Tampa Bay Times

NY Daily News

Daily Dot

Heavy

Right Wing Watch

Media Matters

NTDtv

New York Times

CBS

CNN

and many more.

We also have a lot of twitter attacks as well under Alex Kaplan, Mike Rothschild, Will Sommer, Donie O'Sullivan and more. We desperately need your help to continue our journey of TRUE independent journalism. Your donation will make a difference so we can continue to grow and fund the lawsuits that we would like to start.

Our Request: Your support can help us fight back against these injustices and continue our mission to bring truth to light. Please consider contributing to our GiveSendGo campaign to assist us in this critical battle.