Supporting the MG Show

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $6,571
Campaign funds will be received by MG Show
Support the MG Show: Fighting Against Unjust Attacks and Censorship
The MG Show with hosts Jeffrey Pedersen and Shannon Townsend has been working together for over 6 years and have been relentlessly attacked by Media Matters, Hillary Clinton, Angus King (Twitter Files 16) and most recently censored by DHS/CISA and more.
Here is a search link for "intheMatrixxx" on Media Matters' website. It is over two pages long. https://www.mediamatters.org/search?search=inthematrixxx
On 2/22/19 TARGETED HARASSMENT? Hillary Clinton tweeted out a tweet that linked to a Politico Article that targeted intheMatrixxx (Jeffrey Pedersen) and 199 others to take them off Twitter. The article referenced has an embedded link that literally TARGETS PRO POTUS Twitter accounts that have been IDENTIFIED by CLINTON as serious threats.
POLITICO ARTICLE: https://www.politico.com/story/2019/02/20/2020-candidates-social-media-attack-1176018
HRC TWEET: https://twitter.com/HillaryClinton/status/1098294023738064898
HRC TWEET/POLITICO article lead to a target list of twitter accounts to censor, mine included. : https://archive.is/ttGHz
Since then the MG Show has been attacked relentlessly and they have also demonetized us:
1.YouTube- https://www.mediamatters.org/google/despite-cracking-down-qanon-youtube-continues-profit-content-supporting-conspiracy-theory
2. Twitter
3. 3 Accounts PayPal- https://www.mediamatters.org/qanon-conspiracy-theory/multiple-qanon-influencers-are-using-paypal-raise-funds-despite-platforms
4. Patreon https://www.mediamatters.org/qanon-conspiracy-theory/patreon-profiting-qanon
5. Cash App-https://www.mediamatters.org/qanon-conspiracy-theory/qanon-influencers-are-using-cash-app-raise-funds-apparent-violation
6. Venmo
7. Tee-Spring
8. Go Fund Me
9. Discord
10. Spotify- https://www.mediamatters.org/spotify/despite-its-rules-spotify-still-hosting-qanon-supporting-shows
11. Facebook / Instagram https://www.mediamatters.org/facebook/qanon-shows-and-their-hosts-remain-facebook-and-instagram-despite-facebooks-supposed
Tik Tok- @AlkapDC on twitter (Media Matters) https://twitter.com/AlKapDC/status/1532058560372219904?s=20
Not to mention all of the attack articles written about Jeffrey Pedersen and Shannon Townsend with the MG Show:
Huff Post
Daily Beast
Business Insider
Wash Po
Tampa Bay Times
NY Daily News
Daily Dot
Heavy
Right Wing Watch
Media Matters
NTDtv
New York Times
CBS
CNN
and many more.
We also have a lot of twitter attacks as well under Alex Kaplan, Mike Rothschild, Will Sommer, Donie O'Sullivan and more. We desperately need your help to continue our journey of TRUE independent journalism. Your donation will make a difference so we can continue to grow and fund the lawsuits that we would like to start.
Our Request: Your support can help us fight back against these injustices and continue our mission to bring truth to light. Please consider contributing to our GiveSendGo campaign to assist us in this critical battle.
giving in the name of my Wife for her Birthday
I am so happy to hear your show will continue on after Trump gets in office. You helped me get thru the last 4 years. It would be like loosing my best friends. You make me laugh and happy cry. I listen to you every day. Thanks for your honesty and bravery. You two are hero's!
Father-Please bless these men and bind any machination that is brought against them as they stand in the gap as warriors of discernment and truth. Cast the ill words that are spoken against them to the ground and turn to dust and be scattered to the 4 corners of the earth bearing no fruit! I humbly ask In Jesus's mighty name.
Thank you so much for everything you do for us , Jeff and Shady thank you for fighting for the truth Love you lots Lydia
Happy to support a personally important resource. May God bless and prosper this endeavor. Thank you for all the hard work and responsible reporting you so diligently provide. Love and prayers.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from The Lawler Family. Much love!
Money can't express how much I love you guys, your work and this family of love and truth...but I can try!! :-D
😎🙏🏻
Happy New Year
I love you guys. Keep up the amazing work.🙏
Merry Christmas Jeff and Shady! God bless you for all you do. Here’s to a blessed New Year! The best is yet to come!
God bless you and Keep you!!
Thank you for bringing the Truth!💥💥💥
Bless you both for your courage in putting out this show. Merry Christmas!
Thank you guys, love you guys!
Love you guys! Keep up the great work!!
Keep up the good work.
Merry Christmas MG Show! God Bless and keep you and your families.
