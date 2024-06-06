Supporting the MG Show

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $6,571

Campaign created by Jeffrey Pedersen

Campaign funds will be received by MG Show

Supporting the MG Show

Support the MG Show: Fighting Against Unjust Attacks and Censorship

The MG Show with hosts Jeffrey Pedersen and Shannon Townsend has been working together for over 6 years and have been relentlessly attacked by Media Matters, Hillary Clinton, Angus King (Twitter Files 16) and most recently censored by DHS/CISA and more. 

Here is a search link for "intheMatrixxx" on Media Matters' website. It is over two pages long. https://www.mediamatters.org/search?search=inthematrixxx

On 2/22/19 TARGETED HARASSMENT? Hillary Clinton tweeted out a tweet that linked to a Politico Article that targeted intheMatrixxx (Jeffrey Pedersen) and 199 others to take them off Twitter. The article referenced has an embedded link that literally TARGETS PRO POTUS Twitter accounts that have been IDENTIFIED by CLINTON as serious threats.

POLITICO ARTICLE: https://www.politico.com/story/2019/02/20/2020-candidates-social-media-attack-1176018

HRC TWEET: https://twitter.com/HillaryClinton/status/1098294023738064898

HRC TWEET/POLITICO article lead to a target list of twitter accounts to censor, mine included. : https://archive.is/ttGHz

Since then the MG Show has been attacked relentlessly and they have also demonetized us:

1.YouTube- https://www.mediamatters.org/google/despite-cracking-down-qanon-youtube-continues-profit-content-supporting-conspiracy-theory

2. Twitter

3. 3 Accounts PayPal- https://www.mediamatters.org/qanon-conspiracy-theory/multiple-qanon-influencers-are-using-paypal-raise-funds-despite-platforms

4. Patreon https://www.mediamatters.org/qanon-conspiracy-theory/patreon-profiting-qanon

5. Cash App-https://www.mediamatters.org/qanon-conspiracy-theory/qanon-influencers-are-using-cash-app-raise-funds-apparent-violation

6. Venmo

7. Tee-Spring

8. Go Fund Me

9. Discord

10. Spotify- https://www.mediamatters.org/spotify/despite-its-rules-spotify-still-hosting-qanon-supporting-shows

11. Facebook / Instagram https://www.mediamatters.org/facebook/qanon-shows-and-their-hosts-remain-facebook-and-instagram-despite-facebooks-supposed

Tik Tok- @AlkapDC on twitter (Media Matters) https://twitter.com/AlKapDC/status/1532058560372219904?s=20

Not to mention all of the attack articles written about Jeffrey Pedersen and Shannon Townsend with the MG Show:

Huff Post

Daily Beast

Business Insider

Wash Po

Tampa Bay Times

NY Daily News

Daily Dot

Heavy

Right Wing Watch

Media Matters

NTDtv

New York Times

CBS

CNN

and many more.

We also have a lot of twitter attacks as well under Alex Kaplan, Mike Rothschild, Will Sommer, Donie O'Sullivan and more. We desperately need your help to continue our journey of TRUE independent journalism. Your donation will make a difference so we can continue to grow and fund the lawsuits that we would like to start. 

Our Request: Your support can help us fight back against these injustices and continue our mission to bring truth to light. Please consider contributing to our GiveSendGo campaign to assist us in this critical battle.

Recent Donations
Show:
Charla birthday Gift
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

giving in the name of my Wife for her Birthday

Pinkyyellowdaisy
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

I am so happy to hear your show will continue on after Trump gets in office. You helped me get thru the last 4 years. It would be like loosing my best friends. You make me laugh and happy cry. I listen to you every day. Thanks for your honesty and bravery. You two are hero's!

Pouissant
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Father-Please bless these men and bind any machination that is brought against them as they stand in the gap as warriors of discernment and truth. Cast the ill words that are spoken against them to the ground and turn to dust and be scattered to the 4 corners of the earth bearing no fruit! I humbly ask In Jesus's mighty name.

Lydia
$ 20.00 USD
10 days ago

Thank you so much for everything you do for us , Jeff and Shady thank you for fighting for the truth Love you lots Lydia

Sandi White
$ 17.00 USD
12 days ago

BonsterQ
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Happy to support a personally important resource. May God bless and prosper this endeavor. Thank you for all the hard work and responsible reporting you so diligently provide. Love and prayers.

Susan Suehr
$ 5.00 USD
14 days ago

The Lawler Family
$ 40.00 USD
17 days ago

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from The Lawler Family. Much love!

MickiB
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Money can't express how much I love you guys, your work and this family of love and truth...but I can try!! :-D

Dee2757
$ 5.00 USD
18 days ago

😎🙏🏻

Miky Maiorano
$ 25.00 USD
18 days ago

Happy New Year

Midnight Starwriter
$ 5.00 USD
18 days ago

I love you guys. Keep up the amazing work.🙏

AgentMyAmy
$ 47.00 USD
22 days ago

Merry Christmas Jeff and Shady! God bless you for all you do. Here’s to a blessed New Year! The best is yet to come!

Candel
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

God bless you and Keep you!!

EagleRising17
$ 17.00 USD
25 days ago

Thank you for bringing the Truth!💥💥💥

Nancy King
$ 30.00 USD
27 days ago

Bless you both for your courage in putting out this show. Merry Christmas!

WoodChipper
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

Thank you guys, love you guys!

chunt7
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you guys! Keep up the great work!!

Candel34
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the good work.

Tofknit
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas MG Show! God Bless and keep you and your families.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo