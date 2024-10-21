Help Meza's Family Rebuild After Flood

Goal:
USD $62,000
Raised:
USD $11,655
Campaign funds will be received by Lewis Swann
URGENT: Charity Director's Family Loses Everything in Devastating Flood
Meza, director of Sight.org in Togo, Africa, has dedicated her life to restoring sight to blind people while furthering the gospel. Her labors have resulted in 7,937 free eye surgeries, 21 doctors trained, and helped further the gospel to 48,000+ people. She and her husband, Kossi, have sacrificed a lot to create a beautiful home for their daughter, Flavia. While Meza worked for Sight.org and raised their daughter in Togo, her husband worked tirelessly in France, away for 3/4th of his daughter's life. They were arriving at the end of paying off their home, and they planned to have Kossi move back to Togo to be home with the family full-time.
Then, just as they finished paying off their home, disaster struck. On October 15, a devastating flood destroyed EVERYTHING.
Their Life's Work, Washed Away
Meza's family lost:
How did we come to $67,000?
Help Meza's family rebuild and recover.
Your support will:
Take Action Now:
Every gift, share, and prayer counts. Let's rally around Meza's family in their time of need.
PRAYING!!!!
We love you, Meza! May our Almighty Father God keep you and your family under His protection so you may continue His work for the Kingdom. - With love, your Woodland Heights family.
Praying for your family!
Happy to help restore the loss of your home!
Praying that you and your family can find rest in Him during this in-between time.
Praying that the Lord reveal Himself deeper to you as He provides during this hard time.
I am so sorry about the loss of your house, Meza. I have seen your heart for Africa and how much you give to others! May God bless you as you rebuild your home and your life.
We care deeply about you and your family. God will provide!
We love you Meza! I pray the Lord will bless you and your family through these difficult times!
We're going to rebuild your families' lives, Meza!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.