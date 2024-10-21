Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Help Meza's Family Rebuild After Flood

Goal:

 USD $62,000

Raised:

 USD $11,655

Campaign created by Lewis Swann

Campaign funds will be received by Lewis Swann

Help Meza's Family Rebuild After Flood

URGENT: Charity Director's Family Loses Everything in Devastating Flood

Meza, director of Sight.org in Togo, Africa, has dedicated her life to restoring sight to blind people while furthering the gospel. Her labors have resulted in 7,937 free eye surgeries, 21 doctors trained, and helped further the gospel to 48,000+ people. She and her husband, Kossi, have sacrificed a lot to create a beautiful home for their daughter, Flavia. While Meza worked for Sight.org and raised their daughter in Togo, her husband worked tirelessly in France, away for 3/4th of his daughter's life. They were arriving at the end of paying off their home, and they planned to have Kossi move back to Togo to be home with the family full-time.

Then, just as they finished paying off their home, disaster struck. On October 15, a devastating flood destroyed EVERYTHING.

Their Life's Work, Washed Away

Meza's family lost:

  • Their newly completed home
  • All possessions
  • Lifetime of memories

How did we come to $67,000? 

  • Before the flood, their land was valued at $14,000. It hasn’t been known that this land is susceptible to flooding, and now, it is expected to lose all its value. 
  • The construction of their home cost $53,000. It was not built to handle a flood, and some buildings in the neighborhood have already collapsed. When they met with an architect, the architect said the foundation was so compromised that the home would no longer be safe to enter. 
  • Their furniture, appliances, and other items destroyed by the flood are valued at $11,000, but Meza and her family accept this as a loss. Their greatest need is a new home. So they only ask for help to buy land and rebuild.  

Help Meza's family rebuild and recover.

Your support will:

  • Restore their home and sense of security
  • Validate their selfless sacrifices

Take Action Now:

  1. Give generously
  2. Share this urgent need with friends and family
  3. Comment, like, and share to help expand visibility. 
  4. Consider calling 3 friends to join the effort.

Every gift, share, and prayer counts. Let's rally around Meza's family in their time of need.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
8 days ago

Greg Ethridge
$ 500.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 105.00 USD
25 days ago

PRAYING!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Foster Family
$ 250.00 USD
27 days ago

We love you, Meza! May our Almighty Father God keep you and your family under His protection so you may continue His work for the Kingdom. - With love, your Woodland Heights family.

Anonymous
$ 500.00 USD
27 days ago

Brookie McIntyre
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Praying for your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy to help restore the loss of your home!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Beth Reed
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying that you and your family can find rest in Him during this in-between time.

Steven Clark
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying that the Lord reveal Himself deeper to you as He provides during this hard time.

Rachel McPhail
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

I am so sorry about the loss of your house, Meza. I have seen your heart for Africa and how much you give to others! May God bless you as you rebuild your home and your life.

Todd Hinkie
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

We care deeply about you and your family. God will provide!

Kenneth Cargill
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you Meza! I pray the Lord will bless you and your family through these difficult times!

Lewis Swann
$ 5000.00 USD
2 months ago

We're going to rebuild your families' lives, Meza!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo