Help Meza's Family Rebuild After Flood

URGENT: Charity Director's Family Loses Everything in Devastating Flood

Meza, director of Sight.org in Togo, Africa, has dedicated her life to restoring sight to blind people while furthering the gospel. Her labors have resulted in 7,937 free eye surgeries, 21 doctors trained, and helped further the gospel to 48,000+ people. She and her husband, Kossi, have sacrificed a lot to create a beautiful home for their daughter, Flavia. While Meza worked for Sight.org and raised their daughter in Togo, her husband worked tirelessly in France, away for 3/4th of his daughter's life. They were arriving at the end of paying off their home, and they planned to have Kossi move back to Togo to be home with the family full-time.

Then, just as they finished paying off their home, disaster struck. On October 15, a devastating flood destroyed EVERYTHING.

Their Life's Work, Washed Away

Meza's family lost:

Their newly completed home

All possessions

Lifetime of memories

How did we come to $67,000?

Before the flood, their land was valued at $14,000. It hasn’t been known that this land is susceptible to flooding, and now, it is expected to lose all its value.

The construction of their home cost $53,000. It was not built to handle a flood, and some buildings in the neighborhood have already collapsed. When they met with an architect, the architect said the foundation was so compromised that the home would no longer be safe to enter.

Their furniture, appliances, and other items destroyed by the flood are valued at $11,000, but Meza and her family accept this as a loss. Their greatest need is a new home. So they only ask for help to buy land and rebuild.

Help Meza's family rebuild and recover.

Your support will:



Restore their home and sense of security



Validate their selfless sacrifices



Take Action Now:

Give generously Share this urgent need with friends and family Comment, like, and share to help expand visibility. Consider calling 3 friends to join the effort.

Every gift, share, and prayer counts. Let's rally around Meza's family in their time of need.

