Help My Dad Recover After His Accident

On July 8th, my 71 year old dad was in a devastating car accident. A bus hit him while he was driving, and his truck — which he had been living in for the past year — was completely totaled. He was rushed to the hospital and has been in and out of care since.





He suffered a concussion, severe muscle pain, a leg wound, and most seriously — he now has an aneurysm in his artery, which doctors are continuing to monitor closely. The physical and emotional toll has been overwhelming, and on top of that, he no longer has a home or a way to get around.





We’re trying our best to figure out the next steps. I’ve been letting him stay with me temporarily, but I live in a space that only allows my mother and me on the lease, so this isn’t a long-term option. He needs stability, safety, and healing — and fast.





We’re setting a goal of $25,000 to help get him:

• A reliable van with a bed setup, so he has a safe, mobile place to live (this is much more affordable than rent)

• Or any used car. Could use anything

• Food





A Little About My Dad: A Heart of Gold



He's helped strangers and family all his life. He had a ministry of helping feed the hungry around the East Coast and beyond. My dad has always been the one to take care of his family and pay the bills, even if he never built a big company for himself. When he was financially able, he would literally go to the streets of Philadelphia and New York, taking sandwiches to people who needed them. That's the kind of man my dad is.

Now, after a very bad car accident that totaled his vehicle, my dad, a self-employed contractor and a veteran, is truly at his lowest point. He's down on his bottom, seriously hurting, and to make matters worse, he's also battling scurvy of the spine, which is causing immense pain and limiting his mobility. He has no way of transportation and desperately needs our help right now to cover daily needs, and to get back on his feet.

This is my first time ever asking for something like this — but I don’t know what else to do. We would be beyond grateful for any help — whether it’s financial support, sharing this with others, or just kind words.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.