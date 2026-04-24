HelpMeKeepARoofOverMyHead

Hello Good people, first and foremost, I want to say that its shameful to come for help but as someone who has rendered help myself, I have come to learnt that the world becomes a safe haven when we help each other, I'm a Freelancer who is struggling to buy a laptop for himself and another reason I came to create this page is because I'm about to be roofless, my rent is exactly #300k due over a month now with so much pressure at it's limit while I need a laptop of decent price of #250k, a wifi connection box of #70k some amounts (#50k) to get me a decent pair of shoes as I have none left and lastly #330k for feeding and continuity of my business progress, I ask all these in good faith hoping someone somewhere will have mercy on me, I remember Mugabe's quote which goes as thus " service to others is the rent you pay for the room you have on earth" please I appeal to you all to have mercy on me, I have never ever done this, this became my last resort

Thank You