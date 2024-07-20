Help Meghan Heal from Stage IV Colon Cancer

A year and a half after my Stage IV Colon Cancer diagnosis, two major surgeries and several minor operations (including removal of my sigmoid colon, removal of half my liver, and a microwave ablation), I am now pursuing alternative treatments and other cancer healing + prevention support.

My main focus is Mistletoe Therapy, which acts as an all natural chemotherapy, going as far as to help cancer stem cells, prevent cancer cell growth and prevent tumor formation and growth. For stage iv survivors, the expectation is a 4 year commitment, but we are going to take this one year at a time. For the first year, the cost is $16,000 (entirely out of pocket).

There are other cancer healing and prevention treatments I would like to pursue, such as IV Vitamin C and red light/PEMF therapy. Together these costs thousands of dollars, particularly the IV Vitamin C. I also spend around $300-400 a month on supplements for both me and for my son, who has his own medical needs. I see two naturopathic doctors, one for mistletoe and potentially IV Vitamin C, and one for cancer and health support. All visits are out of pocket.

Another necessary medical procedure that I need to have done is removal of my mercury fillings in several teeth. Mercury fillings have a high correlation with colorectal cancers. This procedure is so intense that it must be done in two separate appointments, and requires significant antibody protection in case any of the mercury gets into my system. Altogether, this has been quoted at $3,000 out of pocket.

The last specific fundraising goal I have is for me and Isaiah to participate in Taekwondo for both our medical needs. I have been strongly encouraged to commit to a consistent fitness regime in order to help my body heal and fight against cancel cell growth. Taekwondo is a perfect way to do this, and is $249 a month for the two of us. If contributing to this monetarily isn’t ideal for you, simply booking my photography services would be a welcome solution. Two photography sessions a month would cover Taekwondo and some supplements.

Thank you so much for being here and supporting my family and me as we battle through this life altering diagnosis.