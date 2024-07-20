Help Meghan Heal from Stage IV Colon Cancer

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $8,718
Campaign funds will be received by Meghan Endahl
A year and a half after my Stage IV Colon Cancer diagnosis, two major surgeries and several minor operations (including removal of my sigmoid colon, removal of half my liver, and a microwave ablation), I am now pursuing alternative treatments and other cancer healing + prevention support.
My main focus is Mistletoe Therapy, which acts as an all natural chemotherapy, going as far as to help cancer stem cells, prevent cancer cell growth and prevent tumor formation and growth. For stage iv survivors, the expectation is a 4 year commitment, but we are going to take this one year at a time. For the first year, the cost is $16,000 (entirely out of pocket).
There are other cancer healing and prevention treatments I would like to pursue, such as IV Vitamin C and red light/PEMF therapy. Together these costs thousands of dollars, particularly the IV Vitamin C. I also spend around $300-400 a month on supplements for both me and for my son, who has his own medical needs. I see two naturopathic doctors, one for mistletoe and potentially IV Vitamin C, and one for cancer and health support. All visits are out of pocket.
Another necessary medical procedure that I need to have done is removal of my mercury fillings in several teeth. Mercury fillings have a high correlation with colorectal cancers. This procedure is so intense that it must be done in two separate appointments, and requires significant antibody protection in case any of the mercury gets into my system. Altogether, this has been quoted at $3,000 out of pocket.
The last specific fundraising goal I have is for me and Isaiah to participate in Taekwondo for both our medical needs. I have been strongly encouraged to commit to a consistent fitness regime in order to help my body heal and fight against cancel cell growth. Taekwondo is a perfect way to do this, and is $249 a month for the two of us. If contributing to this monetarily isn’t ideal for you, simply booking my photography services would be a welcome solution. Two photography sessions a month would cover Taekwondo and some supplements.
Thank you so much for being here and supporting my family and me as we battle through this life altering diagnosis.
Meghan - I'm so happy to give you my AirBNB earnings from December! Love you sister! Nance
Merry Christmas LOVE YOU
Praying for you and your family.
Sending love
Praise God from whom ALL blessings flow
Praying for your recovery
Praying for you
Praying every day for you
May God bless and keep you.
Praying 💗
You are so loved and prayed for…..
Praying for God's mercy and healing grace. May you never lose faith in His love for you and your family.
Keep fighting sister!! Love you Danny
September 25th, 2024
First, I want to sincerely thank everyone who has contributed since my last update. There will never be enough words to express my gratitude for your support, even more so now that things have changed a bit.
I had surgery on September 13th, which revealed that the spots in my lung were/are metastatic cancer. It's been quite the bombshell, as I spent a full year believing - per my oncologist's insistence - that these spots were nothing more than scar tissue or common benign lung nodules. The kicker is that these grew while I was on chemo, as they were first noted at the end of last summer.
So where does this leave me? Well, believe it or not, I still haven't heard from my oncologist - so I can only hope that means he's not too worried at the moment. Therefore, I am proceeding with mistletoe infusions as planned. I've already had my first two, and have my third tomorrow. The infusions themselves are quite easy and I feel fine for the first 12-15 hours afterward. At that point, I develop the intense flu-like symptoms, including a fever of around 101 and pretty terrible body aches. The goal is to let that fever last as long as I can stand it, and so far I'm able to go about 10-12 hours before I need Tylenol. From what I'm told, I'm doing well and we will keep on keeping on.
If I can get my act together (memory has been difficult since chemo last year), I plan to start oxygen therapy here in Brighton. After that, my next line of offense is to remove the mercury fillings from my teeth (quoted at around $3,000). I will have to balance the cost of that with mistletoe, but that's where the contributions come in - so a huge thank you to everyone who continues to support us in that way.
Conventionally, I would like to ask my oncologist if proton radiation is available to me. As it stands right now, I have a set of scans on October 22nd and will meet with him the following week for discussion.
In the interim, please pray boldly with me that God will completely stop ALL cancer cell growth in my body, and even continue to heal me into full restoration if He should will it. In truth, I am not handling this recent news well, and am really struggling with doubt, which is something I haven't fully experienced yet. Please pray that my mind and heart will be at ease and I will be able to see how amazingly good and faithful the Lord has been and will always be.
That's it for now. I'll be sure to give another update after my scans at the end of October. Thank you all!
September 1st, 2024
First, thank you to all who have donated. So far, I have enough for 6 weeks of Mistletoe Infusion Therapy, which is fantastic and a huge blessing. I also have received support in a way that allows my son and I to attend Taekwondo without worrying about the cost. I can't express enough what this sort of support means.
I recently had another set of scans, and unfortunately they did show there is possible metastatic disease in my right lung. I meet with a surgeon this Thursday, 9/5, to discuss and plan for the necessary surgery which is planned to be 9/13. He will remove the largest lesion/nodule, the one that has mutated to look more like a cancerous tumor, and will attempt to get as many of the other spots as possible. He's also going to remove a section of my lung in from the middle of the spots to see if there are cancerous cells there waiting to do their thing.
I'm really looking forward to this surgery, as scary and painful as it is, because it is obvious that God has orchestrated every single move since the image findings.
Even though we haven't raised even a quarter of what is necessary to receive a full year of Mistletoe, we are starting infusions after the surgery and, if we have to, will trust God that selling my personal 401K will suffice for now. In the mean time, I am continuing fundraising efforts and, truly, do not doubt that God has already provided the means for my healing of this earthly body. After all, I have two beautiful children to raise, a few books to publish, a black belt to earn and a bed and breakfast on Lake Michigan to run someday ;-).
I hope that everyone who's donated sees this, as I cannot express my gratitude enough. Thank you. I will update again soon!
