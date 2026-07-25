My Only Child Has Been Taken Away From Me

My daughter name is Sydney Alexis Moore, she was born November 6th,2014, I’ve only got to hold her once, her mother got upset because she couldn’t put me on child support because I was on social security in Maryland, and decided to let another man sign OUR daughters birth certificate and put him on child support, and ever since she has not let me see my child, and blocks me on social media every time I reach out, I am tired of watching my baby grow up on social media, I am a God fearing loving man, and I know I can’t do this alone, so I’m asking for any and everyone who sees this to have a heart, because I am unable to raise the money to hire a lawyer, all funds will be going to the lawyer and if something is left I will be opening a trust fund for my daughter, so that by the time she’s 21, it will have matured in interest for her financial security. I appreciate all the help and love. Thank you for taking the time out to read this. God bless