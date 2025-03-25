Help Me To Do Fulltime Ministry

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $100
I am a full-time Missionary with the non-profit organization Love New York. I am also trying to grow as a entrepreneur. I love ministering to other about Jesus and teaching them to walk out their faith journey. I host weekly bible study, monthly outreaches, bi-weekly ministration at a nursing home. I have souls that God has blessed me to nurture and connect to others/churches for discipleship. God has given me a heart for His people! I love teaching, preaching and discipleship.
I believe in asking Holy Spirit to reveal people's heart to us. I would ask you to pray and ask the Lord if you should sow into me. Jesus knows me and the works He has empowered me to do, thus, He will make it clear to you.
My Digital Card to learn more about me
Mo continues to do the work!!
