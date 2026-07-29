Help Me Die In Peace

Hi. You don't know me, I'm an ultimate loser dying of CHF (Congestive Heart Failure) and I recently helped my mentally challenged ex wife, who takes care of me still, to get her driver's license and a used vehicle. Now, I'm plagued with worry because, when I die, she'll be saddled with so much that she may lose her car. The loan is $430 per month and the insurance is $280 per month. But I could just about pay the car off with $15,000. If I could do that much for her, I'd feel a lot more at peace when I die. Please help if you can afford it. I'd appreciate it.