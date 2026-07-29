helpmebringhomenewhorse

I need to raise at least $900 so I can bring her home and $100 of the $900 will be for her deposit

I've always dreamed of barrel racing, and recently I found a horse that feels like the perfect match for me. The only thing standing in my way is being able to bring her home and start this exciting new chapter. This horse represents a big step toward making my dream a reality, and I’m so grateful for the chance to share my journey with you.









Having this horse will help me pursue my passion for barrel racing. As a 19-year-old, I’m working hard to buy her on my own, and my family is ready to help with everything else once she’s home. It would mean so much to me to have this opportunity and to know that others believe in my dream too. I can already imagine the adventures and memories we’ll create together, and how much I’ll learn along the way.









I will be happy with any support and just hope someone can help. Thank you for reading my story and considering helping me reach my dream. Your encouragement and generosity would mean the world to me! #dreamhorse #pleasehelp #anythinghelps