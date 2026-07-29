Helpme get these boys the equipment they need

I built a small local soccer team for the people who can't go and put theirs kids in big teams so they can have the chance like everyone else it's non profit so I have to provide a lot of things and they barley pay a dime and it's hard to keep the equipment the field the lights they jerseys the games going with the small money so I'm asking pls have a little mercy and give these boys the chance they need to be great don't have to be alot just what u can do thank you from delphan