Help for Mason Courson

Mason was arrested on Dec 14, 2021 like many others for Jan 6th, however he like only a few was held without bond. He was sentenced to 57 months and this account is to help with his commissary and all other expenses throughout his incarceration at FCI Coleman Low in Florida. We have had major life changing expenses from legal fees, commissary, phone, travel, and so forth that have debilitated us. Mason lost everything he had. His home, car, credit, time with his now 4 yr old son and family. He is labeled a terrorist and our concerns for what his life may be and the difficulty of him re-establishing himself because of this all consumes us. Like most J6ers, Mason went to listen to his president speak and the rest is history but his life has been ruined and his constitutional rights all taken away because of his views and beliefs in standing for freedom and democracy. Any help is beyond appreciated. Please view my pages on TRUTH and Twitter, I am @J6PatriotMom on both social media platforms. God Bless you and God Bless this beautiful nation of ours that is under so much attack from within. We need more prayer and change.