Stand With Mary Ann After Brain Tumor Returns

Mary Ann never stopped fighting for her son.

For three painful years, she lived every mother’s nightmare while her son sat wrongfully imprisoned. She poured everything she had into his fight for freedom—her savings, her energy, her peace, and countless sleepless nights spent praying he would come home. During that battle, life dealt her another devastating blow: a brain tumor diagnosis that forced her into her own terrifying fight for survival.

Even from a hospital bed, Mary Ann kept fighting for her son.

When the courts denied him bail, she carried the heartbreak of knowing he could not be beside her during one of the darkest moments of her life. Still, she refused to give up. Through surgery, fear, financial strain, and unimaginable emotional pain, she held onto faith and kept pushing forward for the day her family would finally be reunited.

That day finally came.

After years of sacrifice and injustice, her son came home. But just as Mary Ann was finally beginning to reclaim the time and peace she fought so hard for, tragedy struck again: the tumor has returned.

Now 71 years old, Mary Ann is once again facing the return of the tumor. She still works full-time because retirement was never an option after years of legal expenses, medical bills, and helping support her son during his incarceration. This month alone, her air conditioner broke, forcing her to put repairs on credit because her savings were depleted during her son's 3 years of wrongful imprisonment.

Despite everything, Mary Ann continues to fight with courage, humility, and faith.

But no one should have to carry this much alone.

This fundraiser is to help Mary Ann with the stability she desperately needs while facing the return of her brain tumor. Most importantly, it is about giving her something she has spent years giving everyone else: hope.

Mary Ann gave everything for her son’s freedom. Now we have the chance to stand beside her in her fight for healing. If you are able, please donate, share her story, and help lift some of the weight from this incredible mother’s shoulders. Every contribution—large or small—makes a difference.































