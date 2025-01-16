Help Marty rebuild after Pacific Palisades fire

Hello Friends 👋

I am sad to report our dear friend Marty Vero, lost his home in the Pacific Palisades Fires. He was renting and he did not have insurance. His home was completely destroyed and he lost everything he owned. Marty was already falling on some hard times and this has just been devastating. He could really use a our help, if you have the means to do so. He would be extremely grateful for anything.

My heart goes out to all that have been affected by these horrible fires. I truly thank you so much for anyone who can help contribute to making Martys life a little bit better at this really difficult time.

God Bless you all!