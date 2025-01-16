Help Marty rebuild after Pacific Palisades fire

Campaign Image

Hello Friends 👋 

I am sad to report our dear friend Marty Vero, lost his home in the Pacific Palisades Fires. He was renting and he did not have insurance.  His home was completely destroyed and he lost everything he owned.  Marty was already falling on some hard times and this has just been devastating. He could really use a our help, if you have the means to do so. He would be  extremely grateful for anything. 

My heart goes out to all that have been affected by these horrible fires. I truly thank you so much for anyone who can help contribute to making Martys life a little bit better at this really difficult time.

God Bless you all! 

Recent Donations
Robert
$ 20.00 USD
39 minutes ago

Violet Foo
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying that no matter what happens, things will turn out well for you. God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 hour ago

God bless you! 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 hours ago

Dennis Presiloski
$ 10.00 USD
4 hours ago

sally maslon
$ 50.00 USD
8 hours ago

Janine Manguno
$ 25.00 USD
10 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 hours ago

I hope you’re able to get back on your feet.

LaRonda Gumm
$ 100.00 USD
13 hours ago

Praying for you!

Cynthia
$ 100.00 USD
13 hours ago

May God bless you and give you peace, Marty.

